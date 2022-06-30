About 350,000 People Deported To Russia Want To Return To Kyiv: Ukraine Dy PM

About 350-400 thousand Ukrainian citizens who were deported by the Russian Federation, want to return home, claimed deputy PM of Ukraine. Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, stated that the Ukrainian government is willing and able to assist at least 350-400 thousand people who wish to return to Ukraine under certain conditions.

"We know of at least 350-400 thousand people who would like and under certain conditions could return to Ukraine. We focused our attention on them. We want and can help them," she claimed, Ukrinform reported.

According to her, the State Migration Service has developed a draft government resolution and a form of a temporary permit for the return of Ukrainians in collaboration with the Ministry of Reintegration. She added that it will include an identification process and that everything has been worked out.

"We understand how we will identify such persons and, most importantly, we understand how we will verify the persons who have arrived," said the Deputy Prime Minister.

At the same time, she stated that the authorities do not rule out the possibility that the enemy will attempt to enter Ukrainian territory through such a procedure. "There is the SBU for this , there are special services. We assume that Ukrainian citizens come to us, but different cases are possible. There are special services for this. They will work as they should," Vereshchuk assured.

On June 28, the government supported the department's proposal to create the position of Commissioner for Internally Displaced Persons — a key state official who protects the rights of displaced citizens. The commissioner will be appointed as Deputy Minister for Reintegration of Ukraine's Temporarily Occupied Territories and will be in charge of coordinating the development and implementation of state policy on internal displacement, according to Ukrinform.

Russia-Ukraine War

According to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, the country's defence ministry has reported that over 6,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been captured or surrendered since the war began. The state owned media agency RIA Novosti reported that the ministry also stated that the exchange of 144 prisoners of war with Ukraine, which Ukrainian intelligence announced on June 29, was organised on Putin's direct order.

Furthermore, Russia's Defence Ministry stated that on June 28, a missile strike near the central city of Dnipro destroyed a Ukrainian military control centre. Dnipro and the surrounding Dnipropetrovsk region, like other Ukrainian regions, have seen an increase in Russian shelling in recent days.

Image: AP