Abram Tanks Supply To Kyiv Represents 'offensive Threat' To Russian Troops Not Moscow: US

The Abrams M1 main advanced battle tanks that the United States has signed off for Ukraine "will be a threat" to the Russian troops operating in that country but not to Russia itself, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday. "They [Abrams tanks] don’t represent an offensive threat to Russia. Do they represent a threat to soldiers? You bet they do. To the Russian soldiers that are in Ukraine, not to Russia proper," Kirby said. The Wednesday conference also saw the White House official state that the Biden administration saw "no indication" Russian President Vladimir Putin intended to carry out a strike against NATO territory.

The announcement marked the first stage of a coordinated effort by the West to provide dozens of the heavy weapons, which Ukrainian military commanders said would enable counter-offensives, reduce casualties and help restore dwindling ammunition supplies. The US decision followed Germany’s agreement to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks. Germany had refused to send the Leopards unless the US put its Abrams on the table, not wanting to face nuclear powered Russia without the US making a similar commitment.

US President Joe Biden had also reflected on the deal saying that it was "about helping Ukraine defend and protect Ukrainian land. It is not an offensive threat to Russia. There is no offensive threat to Russia." White House spokesperson Kirby further noted during the Wednesday briefing that when it comes to the possibility of sending fourth generation fighter jets to Kyiv, he did not have comment on the matter.

Biden announces tanks for Ukraine

“Today, I'm announcing that the United States will be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, the equivalent of one Ukrainian battalion. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has recommended this step because it will enhance Ukraine's capacity to defend its territory and achieve its strategic objectives,” Biden said on Wednesday.

The Abrams tanks are the most capable tanks in the world, Biden said, adding that they are also extremely complex to operate and maintain. The US will also provide training programme to maintain and operate these tanks, as well as eight M88 recovery vehicles to go along with the Abrams tanks. “So, we are also giving Ukraine the parts and equipment necessary to effectively sustain these tanks on the battlefield. We will begin to train the Ukrainian troops on these issues of sustainment, logistics, and maintenance soon as possible,” he said.

Biden said the delivery of these tanks will "take time" that Washington will use to ensure "Ukrainians are fully prepared to integrate the Abram tanks into their defences.” “With spring approaching, Ukrainian forces are working to defend the territory they hold and preparing for additional counter offenses," he said. Biden thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for providing German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. “I want to thank the chancellor for his leadership and his steadfast commitment to our collective efforts to support Ukraine. The Chancellor has been a strong voice for unity, a close friend and for the level of efforts we're going to continue,” he said.