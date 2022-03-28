Abramovich, Ukrainian Negotiators Suffered Suspected Poisoning After Peace Talks: Reports

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected 'poisoning' after peace talks held earlier this month, a report claimed on Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, following a meeting in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Abramovich, along with two senior members of the Ukrainian team, developed symptoms of poisoning ranging from red eyes to constant and painful tearing and peeling skin on their faces and hands.

The Chelsea FC owner was reportedly poisoned only weeks ago, following the March 3-4 meeting wherein he acted as a 'peacemaker' after accepting a Ukrainian proposal to help negotiate an end to the Russian aggression. A source told The Guardian that Roman Abramovich, who shuttled between Moscow, Lviv and other negotiating venues, 'lost his sight for several hours' and was treated at a hospital in Turkey.

On the other hand, analysts at Bellingcat confirmed that three members of the delegation (including Abramovich) experienced 'symptoms consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons'. The fourth member who also consumed food and water with the team reported no such symptoms.

The suspected poisoning attack is being blamed on hard-liners in Moscow who wanted to ruin talks to end the war, a source told WSJ. Given the suspected dosage, experts have claimed that the attack was 'likely insufficient to cause life-threatening damage' and instead intended 'to scare the victims as opposed to causing permanent damage'.

Russia claims Ukraine killed its own negotiator

Earlier this month, Russia had alleged that Ukraine had killed one of its own negotiators due to suspected 'treason'. According to Moscow, Ukraine's Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) shot down its negotiator Denis Kireev during an arrest attempt. The state intelligence suspected him of leaking information pertaining to the negotiation process to the Russian side.

"SBU kills a member of Ukrainian negotiations team suspected of treason. According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, the man was killed during an arrest attempt. Strong evidence" that he was leaking information to Russia," The Kyiv Independent reported.

Notably, Denis Kireev was present during the first round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Belarus where he was last photographed.

So far, the two sides have held 5 rounds of talks, even as the war continues to escalate. The 6th round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul are likely to take place on March 29, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov informed.