'Act Now Before It’s Too Late': Ukraine's Foreign Minister Tells NATO Amid War With Russia

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba took part in the extraordinary meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers on Friday. After the meeting, he posted out a message on Twitter, urging the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to act now before it's "too late". He urged them to not let Russian President Vladimir Putin turn Ukraine into Syria.

In a video message, Kuleba said, "Thank you for everything you have done but this is the war and in a war, everything needs to be done until the moment we prevail. We, together, for the sake of the security in Europe, for the sake of prosperity in Europe. Russia tries to turn Ukraine into Syria and the tactics they deploy are very similar to the one they excelled in Syria. But we should not allow them to create Syria in Europe."

We are ready to fight we will continue fighting. But help us. If you don't, I'm afraid you will have to share responsibility for the lives and the suffering of the Ukrainian civilian, who die because of ruthless Russian pilots throwing bombs on them," he added.

Stating that he received many messages from the NATO foreign ministers assuring military assistance to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Kuleba said, "In the past eight days I received messages from many of you, foreign ministers, saying 'Dmytro, my government decided to provide you with weapons- antitank, bullets, ammunition, gun machines, grenades. I hope it's not too late.' I'm certain that this war develops in a way that when the moment comes, you will be willing to provide us with anything, literally anything that we need to stop Putin from hitting Europe, and turning Europe into a nightmare and my only hope that it will not be too late. Thank you."

Took part in the extraordinary meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers. My message: act now before it’s too late. Don’t let Putin turn Ukraine into Syria. We are ready to fight. We will continue fighting. But we need partners to help us with concrete, resolute and swift actions, now. pic.twitter.com/s4FCaAOjNy — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 4, 2022

NATO calls on Russia to immediately stop the war in Ukraine 'or pay heavy price'

NATO on Friday called on Russia to immediately stop the war in Ukraine and withdraw all troops immediately. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that Putin had always intended to invade the peaceful country, stating that now the Russian President would have to "pay a heavy price" for the same.

"We will continue to do everything to protect the country from Russia. We are part of this conflict and we have a responsibility to not let this escalate. That will be even more devastating. Though the world leaders agreed that the relations with the Putin-led country have changed, NATO is not seeking a war with Russia. We stand for diplomatic talks," Jens Stoltenberg said.

The NATO chief also informed that the organisation has been providing support to Georgia and its partners and said, "We have helped them in capacity building. We have common exercises and though we didn't make any final decision, we will be adding more activities in support of these countries because of the potential attacks by Russia."