Activision & Epic Games Join Other Tech Firms In Halting Ops In Russia Over Ukraine War

Amid the Russia Ukraine war, several companies have stopped their operations in Russia and Belarus. The latest video game companies to halt their sales in Russia are Activision Blizzard and Epic Games. Both the companies have stopped their sales in Russia. Earlier this week, Electronic Arts and CD Projekt Red also annoucned a similar stand on the current situation. Read along to know more.

Activision Blizzard halts sales in Russia

In an official press release, Activision Blizzard says "we are announcing that Activision Blizzard will be suspending new sales of and in our games in Russia while this conflict continues. We will continue to look at ways to support the Ukrainian people." The President and COO of Activision Blizzard, Daniel Alegre says in a statement that "I want to reassure you that the safety of our employees is our leadership team's top priority. We are doing everything possible to assist employees, and their families, who are being directly affected by this tragedy."

Epic Games joins the list of companies to stop commerce with Russia

Shortly after Activision's announcement, Epic Games also announced its stand on the Russia-Ukraine war. In a tweet from the official Epic Games Newsroom account, the company says that it "is stopping commerce with Russia in our games in response to its invasion of Ukraine. We're not blocking access for the same reason other communication tools remain online: the free world should keep all lines for dialogue open." Epic Games and Activision Blizzard are not the first game development companies to halt their sales in Russia.

Electronic Arts and CD Projekt have a similar stand

Earlier this week, video game companies like Electronic Arts and CD Projekt Red also stopped their sales in Russia. While Electronic Arts has removed the Russian teams from its video games like FIFA and NHL, CD Projekt Red has also stopped physical and digital sales to customers in Russia and Belarus. The developments come after Mykhailo Federov, the vice prime minister of Ukraine reached out to companies like Microsoft and Sony to halt the sales of their latest video game consoles in Russia.

Popular streaming website Netflix, on Sunday, becomes the latest multinational firm to suspend its services in Russia in the wake of its war against Ukraine. The move was confirmed by a spokesperson who told Politico that the decision was taken due to the “circumstances on the ground”. Russia began its invasion of ex-Soviet state on February 24, triggering a wide range of sanctions from the west including suspension of services from entertainment, financial firms.