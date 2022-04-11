Afghanistan: Western Envoys Say Humanitarian Aid Depends On Girls' Access To Education

In a joint statement, the envoys and representatives of the European Union, the United States, and the European countries stressed that foreign aid will be contingent on Afghanistan's ability to provide equal access to education for females at all levels. According to envoys and representatives, the type and scope of foreign donor assistance will be determined, among other things, by the right and ability of girls to get an equal education at all levels, Tolo News reported. The joint statement also emphasised that progress towards normalised relations between the Taliban and the international community will be largely determined by Kabul's actions and the fulfilment of its commitments and obligations to the Afghan people and the international community.

The special envoy and representatives from the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States met in Brussels and released the joint statement. The attendees also expressed worry about the state of human rights in Afghanistan, particularly for ethnic and religious minorities and organisations. "If the Taliban are serious about governance, they should reopen schools for all girls and boys. The development of society is dependent on the progress of each individual," Anisa Basheeri, a women's rights activist, was quoted as saying by the Tolo News.

Aid should not be used as a 'political tool': Taliban

The Taliban, on the other hand, have stated that aid should not be used as a "political tool" and urged the international community not to politicise humanitarian help to Afghanistan. The Taliban administration has issued a decree prohibiting female students of grades six and above from attending school. The girls have also been told to remain at home until the regime makes a decision. Meanwhile, the Taliban's decision has sparked widespread condemnation around the world.

Law & order remains shaky in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover

It is worth mentioning here that since the Taliban's takeover in August last year, the law and order situation in the war-ravaged country has also remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people. Earlier this year, the United Nations and its partners launched a $5 billion funding appeal in an attempt to rebuild Afghanistan's collapsing basic services. As per a report by the UN News, this was the largest single-country aid appeal ever launched by the organisation and its partners.

