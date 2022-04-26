Afghanistan's Former Prez Hamid Karzai Voices Concern Over Closure Of Girls' Schools

As the Taliban administration continues to deny education to girls and announced the closure of girls' schools above the sixth grade, the group has faced backlash for their decision. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has expressed concern about the Taliban regime's shutdown of girls' schools. He stated that the Afghan people want their children to return to education and that there is no way the country can function without the girls attending school. As per the reports of Tolo News, Karzai also showed some optimism saying that the Afghan people will not allow that, and he is confident that girls' schools will reopen because that is clearly what the Afghan people want.

Other countries have demonstrated dissatisfaction with the Taliban's decision to close schools for girls in grades 7 to 12, and it has been nearly 120 days since Afghan girls have been denied access to education. Some Afghan legislators and representatives of civil society have encouraged the Taliban to consider reopening schools for female students and granting them access to education. However, no actions have been taken so far.

Human Rights Watch is concerned about the situation

Furthermore, Human Rights Watch is concerned that prohibiting females from attending school will lead to an increase in early marriages among them. Heather Barr, Associate Director of Human Rights Watch's Women's Rights Division stated that thousands of Afghan girls have been refused access to education for nearly a year, adding that depriving them of education will lead to underage and forced marriage.

Earlier, the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) also voiced its concern over the issue stating that the closing of secondary and high schools for girl students is a serious matter. UNICEF also planned on paying a two-month emergency cash support of about 200,000 to the teachers across Afghanistan and has also provided over 35 million textbooks in the country so far.

International community's displeasure with the Taliban

In the meanwhile, the international community's displeasure with the Taliban rule in Afghanistan has intensified after the Taliban ordered the closure of all-female secondary schools. UNICEF's Director of Global Support and Communications, Paloma Escudero visited Kabul's elementary schools for girls. She stated that the Taliban has been denying girls in Afghanistan access to education. She went on to explain that Afghan girls need international support and pleaded with the countries not to abandon them.

