After Baltic States, Finland Authorities Plan To Ban Entry Of Cars Registered In Russia

Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, Finland is planning to join the Baltic nations in their effort to ban the entry of Russian passenger vehicles into its territory. According to the Finnish news outlet Yle TV, Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen is set to announce the new move as the Nordic nation plans to follow the European Union’s common stricter line policy. Earlier this week, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania banned Russian number plates from entering their territories.

Last Friday, the European Union urged its member states to prohibit the entrance of road vehicles with Russian license plates as an updated interpretation of its sanctions against Moscow. By banning the entry of vehicles, the group is aiming to prevent Russian elites from evading the sanctions. Finland is planning to prohibit cars with less than ten people registered in Russia from entering the Finnish territories. However, it is still not clear as to when the Finnish authorities will impose the ban at the border.

Ever since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war, Finland has tightened its visa policy. Not only this, traffic in the Scandinavian country’s Eastern borders has decreased relatively due to the rise in security in the area. Despite travel restrictions, Russian citizens have the right to enter the Finnish borders, if they belong to one of ten special groups. These include family members of Finnish citizens and foreigners living permanently in Finland, working with a visa, or if they are personnel in the transport and logistics industry, business travellers, students, or own an apartment or real estate in Finland.

EU draws the line

Under the EU’s latest decision, vehicles registered in Russia are no longer allowed to enter the territories of its 27 member nations. "The goal of the sanctions against Russia is to force the aggressor country to retreat to its borders," Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets said in a statement announcing the ban in Estonia. “We found in consultation with the Latvian and Lithuanian authorities that the restrictions are most effective when sanctions are imposed jointly,” Läänemets furthered.

Meanwhile, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, lashed out at the regional bloc and called the move “racist”. He even went on to suggest that Moscow could suspend its diplomatic ties with the European Union.