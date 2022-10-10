Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of attempting to “destroy” and wipe his countrymen “off the face of the earth” following several airstrikes on Ukraine’s key cities on Monday. “They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth. Destroy our people who are sleeping at home in Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv. The air alarm does not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave shelters. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Let’s hold on and be strong,” he said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy also said a wave of missile attacks on major Ukrainian cities by Russia had targeted energy supplies and people, and were chosen to cause as much damage to civilians as possible.

In a statement after central Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Lviv were hit among others, killing at least eight people in Kyiv, Zelenskiy said:

"The morning is difficult. We are dealing with terrorists. Dozens of missiles, Iranian “Shahids”. They have two targets. Energy facilities – throughout the country. Kyiv region and Khmelnytsky region, Lviv and Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Frankiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Zhytormyr region, Kirovohrad region, the south. They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system."

"The second target is people. Such a time and such targets were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible. Stay in shelters today. Always follow the safety rules. And always remember: Ukraine was here before this enemy appeared, Ukraine will be here after him," he added.

Air alert is still ongoing

Zelenskyy’s statement came with a video clip that featured the destruction caused by the attack in the capital of Kyiv. The multiple airstrikes, according to the president, have left several “dead and wounded.” Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed on Telegram that there have been “several hits on objects of the city’s critical infrastructure. There are victims. Rescue services are working on the ground.”

Meanwhile, Rodion Miroshnik, who self-identifies as the ambassador of the Luhansk People’s Republic to Russia, shared videos of the airstrikes on Kyiv, gloating that “the process continues.” Following the attacks, Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of Kyiv, urged citizens to “remain calm and stay in shelters.”

“Air defence works in the region. There is information about downed objects. I emphasise that the air alert is still ongoing. Don’t ignore it and stay in cover. Do not photograph or film landing sites or damaged infrastructure. People’s lives depend on it. Let’s hold on,” he said. Bridget A Brink, the US ambassador to Ukraine, said that the recent attack on Kyiv was proof that Russia is escalating “its barrage of attacks on Ukrainian civilians”.

Multiple strikes in central Kyiv and across Ukraine this morning. Russia escalates its barrage of attacks on Ukrainian civilians. — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) October 10, 2022

On Monday, the capital city of Kyiv was rattled by four missile attacks, just two days after a section of the Russian-built Crimea Bridge was destroyed in an explosion. The incident occurred on Saturday, when a bomb went off and set ablaze 7 fuel tanks. Three casualties were reported following the blast.