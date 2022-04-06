As the Russian aggression further escalated in several regions of Ukraine, including Bucha and Borodianka, piles of bodies were found, illustrating the alleged cruelty of the Russian forces who have turned a 'captivating country into a 'graveyard' within 42 days of the war. According to an AP report, several bodies were found in Bucha in which marks of bullets shot at a close range could be easily visible. The small blackened foot of a child could be seen in the tangle of charred bodies piled together in Bucha, a town outside of Kyiv, where graphic evidence of killings and torture has emerged following the withdrawal of Russian forces, reported AP.

Apart from the bodies of the child, at least six bodies were discovered by the AP journalists. The scribe described that the hands of the maximum bodies were tied and the skulls were half-burnt, portraying the cruelty they had faced. In a house nearby, the twisted and bloody body of a young man who had been shot to death lay in the basement entrance. At least four other bodies lay strewn in the street, one with the eye gouged out, apparently by a bullet, as per the scenario described by the AP correspondent.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, who came to the city to visit the affected areas, spoke to the reports on Wednesday. "It's horrible. Russian President Vladimir Putin should go to hell," he said.

People of Borodianka recall the horrors of Russian occupation

According to Ukrainian officials, bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured by Russian forces in the last few days. Meanwhile, the situation was not limited to Bucha. In Borodianka-- around 25 kilometres from Bucha, the situation was even worse as the authorities found bodies of several civilians allegedly killed by the Russian forces. While speaking to CNN, Oksana Kostychenko, an officer with the Ukrainian National Police, said she found the body of a man lying face-down with a bag over his head and hands tied behind his back. "He was executed, gunshot to the head," she said. She claimed that the city was home to more than 13,000 families who were fled after the Russian President announced a war against Ukraine. She said those who were left behind, were either killed brutally or were suffering serious injuries. Yuriy Pomin, who was still in the town, told CNN that the Russian troops were flying above the houses and were dropping bombs. The scariest part was when their planes came," he recalled.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is worth mentioning Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and also questioned the effectiveness of the UN Security Council as the Russian troops further escalated atrocities against the civilians. While speaking at the UN Security Council on Tuesday, he said despite the existence of the principal organ of the United Nations, Putin has been raging war against the Ukrainian civilians.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP