After Deciding To Phase Out Russian Oil, UK PM Johnson Says 'will Set Out Energy Plan'

During Wednesday's session of Prime Minister's Questions, UK PM Boris Johnson said that he will be setting out an energy independence plan in the country to reverse the mistakes done in the past including not investing in nuclear.

"We have to meet long term energy plan of sustainable and energy efficiency," PM Johnson said. Slamming Labour Party, he said that during their government, nuclear fell from producing about 25% of Britain's energy needs to about 10%. He said that UK's economic growth has enabled them to support households with energy costs.

Thanking the government policies, PM Boris Johnson informed that the UK is only dependent on Russian gas for about 3% of its supply. "We will make sure that as a House of Commons (HoCs), we will work together against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s vile war in Ukraine. There will be difficult times but we will come through it stronger."

On Conservative former minister John Penrose's question as to if the government will pull out "golden visas" for Russian oligarchs who made their money illicitly, Johnson said that "will be possible".

UK to stop Russian oil imports by 2022-end

The United Kingdom will phase out Russian oil imports in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine by end of the year, UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday.

The UK energy department said that the phasing out will not be immediate and will allow enough time to adjust supply claims. A government release said that the country is working closely with the European Union, the US and other partners to end its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons.

"In a competitive global market for oil and petroleum products, demand can be met by alternative suppliers. We will work closely with international partners to ensure alternative supplies of fuel products,'' the UK energy department said.

This move will increase the growing pressure on Russia's economy by choking off a valuable source of income and hitting its ability to impose further misery on the Ukrainian people, the energy department added.

Image: AP