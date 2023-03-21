After Extension, Russia Warns Of Terminating Grain Deal With Ukraine If Problems Persist

Russia has threatened that it will eventually break off the UN-brokered grain deal with Ukraine if it observes a lack of progress in the implementation of the conditions it has put forth. Speaking to journalists on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin dissapointingly said that there are only talks about the progress, and no tangible steps taken towards it.

"There are words, but there is no progress. This is exactly what induced us to clearly indicate that we will make an extension, but we will do so for 60 days, that is, for a shorter period," he said. "If there is no progress in the implementation of our requirements after the expiration of these 60 days, then this should lead to a situation where the given deal should be terminated," he added, according to TASS.

Earlier this month, Russia decided to extend the grain deal, but only for a short span of time. The original deal was renewed for a period of 120 days last November, and reached its expiration last Saturday. It was set to automatically extend for 120 days if neither parties - Russia and Ukraine, objected to it. However, Russia said that it will be extending it, but only for 60 days in the wake of no progress on the conditions it has laid out amid the war.

Russian envoy talks about the Black Sea grain initiative

“If Brussels, Washington and London are genuinely interested to continue the export of food from Ukraine through the maritime humanitarian corridor, then they have two months to exempt from their sanctions the entire chain of operations which accompany the Russian agricultural sector,” Russian Envoy Vassily Nebenzia said earlier this month.

“Otherwise, we fail to understand how the package concept of the secretary-general of the United Nations will work through these simple agreements,” he added.

Russia agreed to the extension after pressure mounted and fears emerged that the termination of the deal would significantly deepen the global food crisis and even impact cost of food. Furthermore, shipping companies dreaded that in the absence of the deal, vessels heading to the Black Sea could be abruptly stopped.