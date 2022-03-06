Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, on Saturday, March 5.

Both the leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and Bennett offered to mediate the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Israel's Culture Minister, Chili Tropper, expressed his views on the Israel-Russia meeting and said he doesn't believe "there's much of a chance" that any Israeli mediation between Ukraine and Russia will succeed.

"But we have a responsibility to try to exhaust every small chance to save lives," he told Army Radio, reported The Times of Israel.

After Bennett's visit to Moscow, minister says Israel has 'responsibility to save lives'

Tropper also praised Bennett's trips to Moscow during Shabbat, saying "there is an element here of pikuach nefesh," which according to Jewish principle means preservation of human life overrides virtually any other religious rules, including not travelling on the day of rest.

The Israeli PM, on Thursday, also called for world powers to "act rapidly" to resume talks between Russia and Ukraine to avoid "untold loss of life." The Israeli Prime Minister condemned the war during his address at the CyberTech 2022 Conference in Tel Aviv and warned that if world leaders do not act quickly, "it can get much worse." He said, "It's the responsibility of the major players in the world to act rapidly and to get the two sides off of the battlefield and onto the negotiating table."

Meanwhile, embattled President Volodymyr Zelensky also approached Bennett to mediate discussions in Jerusalem in an attempt to end the Russia-Ukraine War. However, there has been no comment in this regard from Bennett's office. It is worth mentioning here that, even though Naftali Bennett offered to mediate talks with war-hit Ukraine, Israel also joined 140 nations in voting in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution opposing the aggressive military operation launched by Russia on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine are likely to hold the third round of talks on March 7, reported Ukrainian media, quoting an official of the President of Ukraine. During the most recent round of talks, both countries agreed to establish safe corridors for civilians to exit severely damaged cities, as well as a temporary cease-fire in the areas where they would be established.

(Image: @Chillitropper/Twitter/AP)