Russia on Monday launched a series of missile strikes across several Ukrainian cities including the city of Lviv, Zaporizhzhia as well as its capital Kyiv. "Dozens of rockets [launched] in the air [from the Russian side], massive attack on civilian infrastructure. Response to attacks should be full trade isolation for Russia and more weapons for Ukraine— modern air defence, planes, tanks, artillery," Anton Gerashchenko, the advisor and a former deputy minister at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, asserted.

Blasts were also reported in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, activating the air defence systems, according to reports. The Russian city with an estimated population of 370,000 is located just north of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv and has been attacked several times since February after the Ukrainian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to several explosions, saying Russians are "trying to destroy us". He added, "Destroy our people who are sleeping at home in Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv."

Rockets also hit the Dnipro as air sirens across Ukraine resonated while Russia bombed multiple cities. Critical infrastructure was destroyed and civilian casualties were reported from the shelling as the war escalated in the cities of Lviv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Zhytomyr and Ternopil, and Zaporizhzhia. An adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, labelled the attacks on Ukrainian territories as "deliberate," adding that it was evidence of the "Kremlin's terrorist inadequacy".

Air raid sirens resonate across Ukrainian cities

At least 8 civilians were killed and 24 others injured in the strike in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. An aide to Ukraine's interior minister, Rostyslav Smyrnov, said on Telegram that six cars were scorched after the initial Russian attack, and additional 15 vehicles were also destroyed completely. The blasts in Lviv, a city near the border of Poland, caused multiple outages, including disruption in the "mobile communication," Lviv city's mayor Andriy Sadovy reportedly said.

"Outages with mobile communication in the city are temporary. The operator says he will restore it now," he was quoted as saying by agencies. Sadovy asked the civilians to shelter after the Russian missile hit the city and the air raid sirens continued. "Learning in Lviv schools today is distance learning," he said."The online lesson will start one hour after the alarm ends." UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) in an update said that the recent missile strikes were conducted due to intense "pressure on Russian forces" in north-eastern and southern regions after the Kerch Bridge blast.

Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, informed on telegram that the Russian forces launched missiles to target the city's critical infrastructure. "There are victims. All services on the ground are working," he noted. While the deaths and injuries are being reported the final official figures are yet to be confirmed as the attacks on the Ukrainian cities continue unabated. In a Twitter message, Ukraine's defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said that the courage of the Ukrainians "will never be destroyed by terrorists' missiles, even when they hit the heart of our capital.Nor will they shake the determination of our allies. The only thing they demolish irreversibly is the future of Russia - a future of a globally despised rogue terrorist state."