Amid the recent developments in Russia’s attack on Ukraine, US tech giants including Google, Facebook and Twitter are facing growing pressure to respond more aggressively to the situation. As the US tech companies are attempting to stop the spread of disinformation and demonetizing ads that run on Russian state media accounts, Ukraine Digital Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has questioned YouTube about when will the social media platform step up to 'shut down Russian lies'.

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine said on Twitter, "Meta is stepping up to shut down Russian lies. When will YouTube?"

Meta is stepping up to shut down Russian lies. When will @YouTube? We are calling on @Google to deplatform Russian state media in the strongest possible terms. @susanwojcicki @sundarpichai — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 28, 2022

He then mentioned that he will call Google CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki to remove Russian state media in the strongest possible terms.

Earlier on February 26, Mykhailo Fedorov said on Twitter that he contacted YouTube asking the platform to block 'the propagandist Russian channels'. Following this, YouTube said that it will temporarily halt the ability of a number of Russian channels, including state-sponsored RT, to monetize their content on the platform.

⚡️ @YouTube has disabled the monetization of Russia Today channels. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

YouTube further said in a statement that it will be 'significantly limiting' recommendations to those channels. The company mentioned that the channels are affiliated with recent sanctions and that it has restricted access to RT and other channels in Ukraine in response to a request from that country's government.

On February 28, Fedorov posted public messages on Telegram and Twitter urging the tech leaders to drum up support and some companies had already started to make changes too.

On Monday, Meta, which owns the global social media giant Facebook, stated that it removed a network run by people in Ukraine and Russia that run websites independently, publishing news about the 'West betraying Ukraine and Ukraine being a failed state'.

Russia-Ukraine war

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. In the latest update, Ukraine’s armed forces continue to defend Russian troops, to retain control of key cities, and further slow Russia’s advance towards the country's capital, Kyiv

On Monday, Ukrainian and Russian officials concluded a critical round of talks near the border with Belarus.

(Image: AP/MykhailoFedorov/Unsplash)