A week after Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed Russia's step to annex Ukrainian regions, another US-based billionaire came in support of Moscow and suggested the war-embattled nation to recognise "Crimea as part of Russia". In a controversial Twitter post, US billionaire, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman presented what he called a "peace deal" and asked Ukraine to allow Russia to recognise Crimea as their own region. The billionaire underscored that Crimea was not part of Ukraine until 1954 and added the region still has a major population of ethnic Russians.

"Crimea was part of Russia until 1954 and is largely comprised of ethnic Russians, which was apparently why the world did little when Russia annexed it back in 2014," said the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management. In a subsequent tweet, he said that the borders should be returned as it was before the escalation of the war on February 24 this year. Also, he lambasted the Biden administration for assisting Ukraine in escalating war.

According to him, the administration should invest in rebuilding Ukraine rather than funding the brutal war. As per the billionaire's theory, the war has already devastated the whole country, killed thousands of people. He added peace is the only solution. “Thousands of lives will be saved and resources can be invested to rebuild [Ukraine] rather than in a war that will only lead to more destruction and death,” the billionaire wrote. “If there is a viable path to peace, we should pursue it. Each day the conflict continues, the risk to the world rises.”

Bill Ackman's social media posts face major backlash

However, the post faced major backlash on social media platforms where internet users compared him with Musk. Apprehending the social media flak, the Ackman posted a clarification message where he said he just wanted a peace deal and the ways the war-embattled nation can be built. “Yesterday, I suggested that a reasonable peace settlement might be a return to the borders as of [February 24], a Marshall Plan to rebuild [Ukraine], and [Ukraine’s] decision to not join NATO. Then the knives came out. I was accused of being an appeaser and worse,” he wrote.

Musk justifies Russia's announcement of using nukes against Kyiv

Musk has recently justified Russia's announcement of using nukes against Ukraine if it does not follow the terms and conditions laid by the aggressor. Taking to the microblogging site, Musk explained why Russia has been taking such harsh as well as brutal steps against Ukraine and claimed Russia has been left with only two options-- either to lose Crimea or use nuclear weapons against the already war-embattled nation. According to Musk, the West and European Union have already imposed enough sanctions on Moscow and it "has nothing to lose". He warned if Russia would use nukes, the world will witness a third world war.