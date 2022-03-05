As Russia's President Vladimir Putin continues his military offensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a virtual conference with the United States Senate on Saturday, March 5, appealing for a 'no-fly-zone', a ban on Russian oil, and the suspension of Visa and Mastercard cards in Russia.

During the Zoom call, Zelenskyy requested more lethal aid to take on Russia and urged that the US must embargo Russian oil, reports stated. Several lawmakers in the US have already urged US President Joe Biden to take a 'tougher stance' against Russia and stop its billions of dollars worth of oil imports. So far, the White House has refused this request worried that as a consequence, oil prices in the country may rise and impact American consumers.

In the virtual meeting, the Ukrainian President also demanded that the US cut off Visa and Mastercard in Russia. Visa and Mastercard cards of Russian banks, which are under sanctions, have already stopped working abroad as of February 26.

NATO rejects 'no-fly zone' demand, Putin sends warning

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy's demand for a 'no-fly zone' from the United States comes after NATO refused to accept the Ukraine President's request. Underlining that NATO was 'not a part of this conflict', Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday stated that the only way for the organisation to implement a no-fly zone would be to send NATO planes to shoot down Russian ones, which could turn out to be a 'big' escalation risk.

"We understand the desperation, but we also believe that if we did that, we would end up with something that could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe, involving much more countries and much more suffering," he said.

Lambasting NATO in a fiery speech, Zelenskyy accused the organisation of giving a 'green light' to Russia to bomb their cities. “All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said. “The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone," he added.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a fresh warning, stating that any country that sought to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered by Moscow to have entered the armed conflict.

Image: AP