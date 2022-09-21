After Putin Orders Mobilisation, Flights Out Of Russia Sell Out & Stocks Plunge To New Low

After President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial mobilisation" of the country's troops on Wednesday, almost all flights from Russia to foreign destinations were sold out in no time. According to Russia’s top travel planning website aviasales.ru., flights from Moscow to Georgia, Turkey, and Armenia - countries where Russians do not need visas - were sold out within minutes of Putin's announcement on September 21.

According to reports, the website had also ceased displaying direct flights from Moscow to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan by Wednesday noon. However, Russian Railways and flagship carrier Aeroflot claimed they have not yet received any order to forbid men between the ages of 18 and 65 from purchasing tickets, despite rumours of border closures, The Moscow Times reported. Notably, flight operations between Russia and the European Union were suspended after the former launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine on February 24.

'How to leave Russia' gains momentum on Google searches

Meanwhile, Google searches for 'how to leave Russia' also increased significantly following the announcement made by President Putin. The data revealed that the searches for flights out of Russia also gained momentum after Putin's televised speech on Wednesday. The Google data also showed that searches for "how to leave Russia" had already started on Tuesday evening, a day ahead of Putin's announcement. According to reports, the Russian search engine 'Yandex' is the most widely used in the nation, although Google comes in second with a market share of about 38%.

Russia stock market plunges following Putin's announcement

Following Putin's speech, the Russian stock market also fallen to its lowest levels since the onset of war in Ukraine on February 24. The Moscow Exchange (MOEX), which trades in rubles, plunged by at least 10%, while the stocks of Rosneft and Gazprom, two enormous oil companies, briefly fell by 12% on Wednesday.

Putin announces 'partial military mobilisation' in Russia

It should be mentioned that Russian President Putin has announced a "partial military mobilisation" in the country amid the ongoing war with Ukraine. In a televised address to the nation, he stressed that he was protecting the country's territories as the West seeks to "destroy" Russia. Meanwhile, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that as many as 3,00,000 additional troops would be enlisted to join the "military operation" in Ukraine following President Putin's announcement. However, Russia's move has invited widespread condemnation and world leaders reacted sharply to Putin's announcement.

Image: AP