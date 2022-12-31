After Putin-Xi Virtual Meet, US Concerned Over China's 'alignment With Russia' Amid War

Following Friday's video call of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the US State Department expressed concerns about China's "alignment with Russia as Moscow continues its brutal and unlawful invasion of Ukraine". “Beijing claims to be neutral, but its behavior makes clear it is still investing in close ties to Russia,” the U.S. State Department spokesperson told CNN, adding that “those that side with Moscow in this unjust war will inevitably find themselves on the wrong side of history.”

The spokesperson said that the U.S. and the EU had warned China of the consequences of providing Russia with military assistance for its war against Ukraine or systematic assistance with sanctions evasion. Xi, in the meeting, told Putin that China is ready to “increase political cooperation” with Russia “to be global partners.” Earlier last week, China’s and Russia’s naval forces engaged in joint military drills in the East China Sea, the latest in a series of exercises that showcase the deepening defense ties between the two countries.

Putin, during his call with Xi, noted that military cooperation has a “special place” in the relationship between their countries. He said the Kremlin aimed to "strengthen the cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China.”

Putin invites Xi to Moscow next spring

"I have no doubt that we will find an opportunity to meet with you in person. We are waiting for you, dear Mr. Chairman, dear friend, we are waiting for you to come next spring with a state visit to Moscow," Putin told Xi during the video call. This visit will demonstrate to the world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on key issues and become the main political event of the year in bilateral relations, Putin added. Putin was pegged to discuss bilateral relations, regional problems, including those near Russian and Chinese borders with Xi in the video call, most of which was not made public as the call was held in a close format.

Putin added that the two countries would strengthen cooperation between their armed forces, and pointed to growth in trade despite “unfavorable market conditions.” Bilateral relations are “the best in history, and withstand all tests,” he said. “We share the same views on the causes, course and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape," reported Sputnik. "In the face of a difficult, far from unambiguous international situation, we are ready to build up strategic cooperation, provide each other with opportunities for development, be global partners for the benefit of the peoples of our countries and in the interests of stability throughout the world," Xi told during the video call, as broadcasted by the Russian TV channel.