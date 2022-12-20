After Putin's Belarus Visit, US Says It Is Monitoring Russian Forces' Deployment In Minsk

The US has said it is observing the deployment of Russia's forces in Belarus. Russian forces are carrying out joint exercises with Minsk's troops in Belarus. During the initial days of the war, Russian forces used Belarus as a launchpad to enter into Ukraine from the northern border. On 19th December, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the US is concerned about Belarus' "role in the agression".

She said that Belarus had aided Russian invasion of Ukraine by allowing use of Belarus' territory as a launchpad for Russian forces. She stated that the US is closely monitoring Russia's force posture in Belarus and is in constant contact with Ukraine. Russia's President Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to Belarus on 19th December to discuss economic integration. The visit sparked rumours that Moscow is trying to draw Minsk into the war. However, Moscow has dismissed them. Belarus is a close ally of Russia and Ukraine is concerned about the possibility of another Russian offensive from Ukraine's northern border. The US has already imposed sanctions on Belarus, which seeks to cut off Belarus' access to technology. A statement from the State Department reads that "sweeping U.S. financial sanctions will impose costs on the Belarusian economies. Export controls and airspace restrictions will cut off Belarus’ access to vital technological inputs and atrophy their industrial base".

A look at the relationship between Belarus and Ukraine

The relationship between Ukraine and Belarus has been marked by a number of incidents that have led to tensions between the two countries. One such incident is the disagreement over natural gas prices. In 2006, Belarus and Russia formed a union to jointly negotiate natural gas prices with Ukraine, which caused tensions between Ukraine and Belarus. Another source of tension between Ukraine and Belarus has been border disputes. There have been several disputes over the border between the two countries, including issues with demarcation and illegal crossings. These border issues have sometimes led to tensions and conflicts between Ukraine and Belarus.

The border between Belarus and Ukraine is largely formed by the Dnieper River, which serves as a natural boundary between the two countries. However, the exact course of the border has been a source of disagreement, as different maps and treaties have established different lines of demarcation. One of the main points of contention has been the ownership of a small island in the Dnieper River called Island Zhuravlyova, which is located near the city of Narva.

Both Belarus and Ukraine claim sovereignty over the island, and there have been several incidents in which border guards from both sides have confronted each other over control of the island. In addition to the dispute over Island Zhuravlyova, there have also been disputes over the ownership of other small islands in the Dnieper River, as well as over the use of waterways and other natural resources in the border region. Belarus is the only European nation that has taken Russia's side in the Russia-Ukraine war. All other European nations have sided with Ukraine.