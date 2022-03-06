After the telephonic conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the French presidency on Sunday stated that the call between the leaders focused predominantly on the safety of Ukraine's nuclear plants. Notably, the call was on the request from Macron and reportedly lasted for one hour and 48 minutes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the biggest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia was reportedly impacted by Russia-led missile shelling. While experts have noted that the loss could potentially impact central Europe for decades to come, others drew parallels with the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

Macron stresses the importance of negotiated solution with Ukraine

During the talks, the French President reportedly reiterated his call for Russia to halt its military operations and insisted on the need to protect the civilians and allow access to humanitarian aid. He also recalled the importance of a negotiated solution, fully acceptable to the Ukrainians.

As per a French official, Macron insisted on the need to ensure the International Atomic Energy Agency's safety standards are respected at Chernobyl and in other nuclear plants. As per reports, Macron also told Putin these facilities must not be targeted by the Russian offensive or caught in the fighting.

Putin asserts he doesn't intend to attack nuclear plants

Putin responded by stating that he does not intend to attack nuclear plants and that he is ready for a meeting in the IAEA-RF-Ukraine format, however, not in Chernobyl, but in the format of a video conference or in a third country. Putin told Macron that Ukrainian Radicals attempted 'provocation' around Nuclear Power Plant.

Macron says 'worst is yet to come' after conversation with Putin

Notably, this comes three days after the two leaders had an interaction following which, Putin's French counterpart was quoted saying 'Worst is yet to come.' Macron had earlier said that he will continue to engage with the Russian President in order to 'encourage him to give up weapons and avoid the war' in Ukraine from spreading further.

On March 3, while having a conversation with Macron, Putin had reportedly said that 'the goal of Russia's operation in Ukraine' will be achieved in any case and Ukraine's 'demilitarization and neutral status' is the goal of Russia's invasion.

Meanwhile, on Friday, France strongly urged its nationals to evacuate Russia, stating that if their presence in the country is 'not essential,' they must leave on ‘indirect’ flights from Moscow to Paris. Notably, on the same day, the United States and its allies including France had strongly condemned Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and appealed to Moscow to refrain from attacking such establishments.

It is pertinent to note that Moscow on Saturday had declared a partial ceasefire and also announced a route to allow citizens to escape. But hours later, the ceasefire was called off as Russia took control of several Ukrainian cities and shot down Su-27 Jets.

Over 1.3 million people flee war-torn Ukraine

According to the latest UN data, over 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24. As per the data released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 1,368,864 people have fled Ukraine and moved to other countries. Around 756,303 people have arrived in Poland after the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place on Monday, March 7. In the second session of talks held recently, both the countries had agreed to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observed a temporary ceasefire which was called off hours later.

(With AP Inputs)