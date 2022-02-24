After Russia Invades Ukraine, Joe Biden Holds Meeting To Decide How To Hold Moscow To Task

US President Joe Biden on Thursday morning local time met with his national security team in the Situation Room of the White House to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine. In a tweet, The White House officials informed that Biden discussed how they will hold Russia accountable for its 'unprovoked' and 'unjustified' attack on Ukraine.

Earlier, Joe Biden had warned that the US and its allies will respond in a 'united and decisive' way as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin announced a special 'military operation' in Eastern Ukraine. The US President is also likely to hold a virtual meeting with G7 leaders on Friday, February 25, to discuss the ongoing conflict along Eastern Europe's border.

President Biden stated on Twitter that the US and its allies are all set to impose severe sanctions on Russia. He also vowed to provide all kinds of support to Ukraine and its people amid this crisis. The US President also condemned the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russia on its former Soviet ally. Notably, the inter-governmental forum G7 consists of Canada, France, Japan, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

With Russia's violent conquest of Ukraine intensifying, global leaders are gathering support from their counterparts to circumvent full-blown warfare between the two conflicting nations. In hopes of gathering diplomatic support from India, Josep Borrell Fontelles, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy had dialled up External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday.

In a tweet, MEA Jaishankar informed that he had discussed the grave situation in Ukraine with his EU counterpart. They further deliberated over how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts.

Ukrainian Military Plane crashes, 5 dead

After President Putin declared war on Ukraine, Russia has taken control of two villages in Ukraine's east. In a televised speech prior to the invasion, he urged Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms and return home. He described conflicts between Russian and Ukrainian forces as 'inevitable', adding that the special military activity was aimed at demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine.

A Ukrainian military plane carrying up to 14 individuals crashed in the midst of a Russian military assault. The plane crashed near Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as per a tweet from the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs, killing 5 people. Ukraine's military has stated that it is fighting hard and giving the Russians a befitting reply, but as is the pattern in such matters of war, the true picture sometimes takes a while to emerge.

#Київщина: Між с. #Жуківці та #Трипілля Обухівського району впав військовий літак ЗСУ (на борту перебувало 14 осіб) з послідуючим загоранням, внаслідок чого загинуло 5 осіб. Від ДСНС України залучено 37 осіб та 8 одиниць техніки. pic.twitter.com/eupCOiX5cG — МВС України (@MVS_UA) February 24, 2022

Image: AP