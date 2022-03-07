After Ukraine Concludes Arguments, ICJ Avers Decision To Be Delivered In A Public Sitting

After Ukraine concluded its arguments in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), asserting that 'irreparable damage' would be caused if the court does not act against Russia immediately, the ICJ on Monday issued a summary of the day's hearing, stating that the Court's decision will be delivered at a public sitting, the date of which will be announced in due course.

In its submission, the ICJ stated, "The public hearing on the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Ukraine in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation) was concluded today. Oral arguments were presented by Ukraine. The Russian Federation did not participate in the hearing. In a letter sent on Saturday, 5 March 2022, the Russian Federation informed the Court that it had decided not to participate in the oral proceedings due to open on 7 March 2022."

During the hearing, which opened on Monday, 7 March 2022 at the Peace Palace, the seat of the Court, the delegation of Ukraine was led by H.E. Mr. Anton Korynevych, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as Agent. At the end of the hearing, the Co-Agent of Ukraine presented the following submissions to the Court on behalf of Ukraine: 1. In accordance with Article 60, paragraph 2 of the Rules of Court, Ukraine

hereby submits its final submissions. 2. Ukraine respectfully requests that the Court indicate the following provisional: The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations commenced on 24 February 2022 that have as their stated purpose and objective the prevention and punishment of a claimed genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk

‘oblasts of Ukraine.

The Russian Federation shall immediately ensure that any military or irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it, as well as any organizations and persons which may be subject to its control, direction or influence, take no steps in furtherance of the military operations which have as their stated purpose and objective preventing or punishing Ukraine for committing genocide.

The Russian Federation shall refrain from any action and shall provide assurances that no action is taken that may aggravate or extend the dispute that is the subject of this Application, or render this dispute more difficult to resolve.

The Russian Federation shall provide a report to the Court on measures taken to

implement the Court's Order on Provisional Measures one week after such order

‘and then on a regular basis to be fixed by the Court.”

The ICJ concluded by saying, "The Court's decision on the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Ukraine will be delivered at a public sitting, the date of which will be announced in due course."

ICJ to render order soon

Ukraine on Monday made a strong submission at the ICJ, asserting that 'irreparable damage' would be caused if the court does not act against Russia immediately. At ICJ, Ukraine stressed, "There is no doubt that if the court doesn't act now, irreparable damage would continue to be caused. The court should act immediately. The court is uniquely positioned to give directions to stop the crisis pending the hearing too."

"The court will render its order as soon as possible. The parties would be given indication before the pronouncement of the orders in the public hearing," ICJ announced.

