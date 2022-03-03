After Ukraine, Georgia To Apply For Accelerated EU Accession: Kobakhidze

Georgia intends to apply for membership in the European Union on March 3, following Ukraine's decision to advance its membership demands in the face of Russia's invasion. At a press conference on March 2, Irakli Kobakhidze, the leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, stated his party's decision to "immediately seek for the EU membership." Georgia had planned to submit the application in 2024, but owing to the changing global scenario, the party opted to apply sooner.

"A logical continuation of this effort is our decision today to submit an application immediately and obtain candidate status," Kobakhidze told the reporters at the press conference.

On March 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he and European Council President Charles Michel spoke on the phone about the situation on the battlefield and diplomatic efforts. Kyiv, according to Zelenskyy, is waiting for encouraging indications concerning Ukraine's participation in the EU. Moreover, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, said Ukraine was striving to complete accession procedures as swiftly as possible, but that everything hinged on the EU's political will.

27-member bloc must agree unanimously to admit new members

The procedure normally takes years, and it necessitates meeting stringent requirements such as economic stability, anti-corruption efforts, and human rights observance. To admit new members, the 27-member bloc must agree unanimously. Both Georgia and Ukraine have signed Association Agreements with the EU aimed at economic integration and political approximation as well as free trade, but these do not guarantee eventual EU membership.

Russia has long been enraged by the efforts of the two former Soviet republics to build closer links with the West. Tensions over Georgia's efforts escalated in 2008, culminating in a Russian invasion. Kobakhidze urged the EU to evaluate Georgia's application as soon as possible. Georgia's goal is to become an economically robust and secure European country, and every step toward that goal, including the decision on the EU membership application, he said at the press conference.

Georgia has made numerous progress on its route to EU integration in recent years, according to Kobakhidze, mentioning the Association Pact and a free-trade agreement as examples. According to him, Georgia has completed numerous changes that have pushed the country closer to EU standards.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Facebook@Irakli Kobakhidze