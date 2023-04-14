After US Document Leak, China Vows To Maintain Neutrality & 'not Provide' Arms To Russia

China's Foreign Minister stated on Friday that Beijing will not sell weapons to either side involved in the war in Ukraine, in response to Western concerns that Beijing could provide military assistance to Russia. China claims that it has maintained a stance of neutrality in the conflict, however, it has expressed political, rhetorical, and economic support for Russia, as per a report from the Guardian. This comes at a time when Western nations have imposed sanctions and sought to isolate Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, leading to heightened scrutiny of China's relationship with Russia in the ongoing conflict.

The Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, has become the highest-level Chinese official to speak so explicitly on the issue. Speaking at a news conference with German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, Qin stated that China adopts a prudent and responsible attitude towards the export of military items, and that Beijing will not provide weapons to any party involved in the conflict. He further added that China will regulate the export of items with dual civilian and military use in accordance with laws and regulations. This statement comes amid heightened scrutiny of China's stance on arms sales in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Chinese Foreign Minister reasserts China's willingess to end the conflict

Qin Gang, China's Foreign Minister, reiterated China's willingness to assist in finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict, while also blaming Taiwan's government for heightened regional tensions. Qin made these remarks during a news conference where he addressed concerns over China's recent large-scale military drills near Taiwan, which are seen as an attempt to intimidate the island that Beijing claims as its own territory.

These comments come in the wake of previous statements by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who in February had expressed concerns that China may be considering providing arms and ammunition to Russia, warning that such involvement in the Kremlin's war effort would be a "serious problem." The remarks by Qin highlight China's stance on the ongoing conflict and its position on regional tensions in the area. Meanwhile, the German Foreign Minister remarked that "I have to wonder why the Chinese positioning so far does not include a call for the aggressor, Russia, to stop the war. We all know that President (Vladimir) Putin would have the opportunity to do so at any time, and the people in Ukraine would like nothing more than to finally be able to live in peace again".