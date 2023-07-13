After Wagner Mutiny, Russia Says Missing General Who Was Close To Prigozhin 'resting'

According to a high-ranking Russian official, Sergei Surovikin, the former commander of the invasion force in Ukraine and who has not made any public appearances since the Wagner mutiny, is currently “resting” and is “not available”.

When asked by Russian media outlet Shot whether he had been in contact with Sergei Surovikin, Andrei Kartapolov, a retired general who chairs the defence affairs committee in the Russian parliament's lower house, responded, “No. He is resting now. Not available.”

It has been reported that Sergei Surovikin has strong connections with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group. Last month, according to US intelligence reports, it was claimed that Surovikin had prior information about the armed uprising orchestrated by Prigozhin. This uprising involved Wagner mercenaries seizing control of the city of Rostov and advancing towards Moscow before ultimately reaching an amnesty agreement.

In October 2022, Sergei Surovikin assumed command of Russia's armed forces in Ukraine but was subsequently removed from that position after three months. Since then, he has held the role of commander for Russia's aerospace forces.

Surovikin 'sidelined following the mutiny': UK ministry of defence

On Wednesday, the British Ministry of Defence suggested that Surovikin had been “sidelined following the mutiny”, citing as evidence the “increased public profile” of his deputy, Viktor Afzalov.

On July 10, the ministry announced that Afzalov was seen giving a briefing to General Valery Gerasimov, the Russian Chief of the General Staff, during a televised appearance. This marked Afzalov's first appearance alongside Gerasimov, despite having served in the position for four years.

“Afzalov’s increased public profile, while Surovikin’s whereabouts remains unclear, adds further weight to the hypothesis that Surovikin has been sidelined following the mutiny,” the UK ministry wrote.

The rebellion led by Wagner group came to an end through an agreement that provided amnesty for Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenaries, granting them permission to relocate to Belarus. However, the current location of Prigozhin remains unknown. According to flight tracking data of his private jet, there have been multiple flights between Moscow and St. Petersburg, where local news sources have reported sightings of him.