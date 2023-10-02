As the geopolitical tussle between Poland and its steadfast ally Ukraine exacerbated, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against establishing a 'close alliance' with Germany. Speaking at the Prawo i Sprawiedliwość [Law and Justice] party faction's congress in Katowice, Morawiecki maintained Waraw's stern stance in preserving the Polish agricultural sector from Ukrainian agro-oligarchs, according to the Polish state press agency PAP.

Poland instated its own unilateral ban on agricultural products imported from Ukraine following the European Union's decision against extending the restrictive measure already in place. 'We introduced a ban and, if need be, we will have to do that [again],' Robert Telus, the Polish agricultural minister vowed.

In a blow to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's collective efforts to garner allied support for his troops during the counteroffensive against Russian entrenched position, Poland suspended the arms deliveries to Kyiv with immediate effect. As the two allies scrimmaged over torpedoes of grain exports, experts predicted that cementing pre-war ties would now require 'titan' diplomatic efforts.

'Germany will always want to reach out to Russians': Polish PM

As tensions simmered between Kyiv and its longtime military ally against Moscow, Zelenskyy during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly [UNGA] said that while he is dedicated to preserving the land routes for its grain exports during Russia's Black Sea blockade, the 'political theatre' about the grain imports by 'some countries' was fulfilling Moscow’s cause rather than Ukraine's.

Zelenskyy's remarks perturbed Warsaw, and in harsh rhetoric, Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki forbade him from ever 'insulting' the Poles again.

“I want to tell President Zelenskyy never to insult Poles again, as he did recently during his speech at the UN,” Morawiecki told the state press.

In the latest remarks at the party faction's congress in Katowice, Morawiecki evoked Ukraine's President's UNGA speech, saying that he said 'very inappropriate words' at the UN.

"I understand that he is now thinking that he will have a close alliance with Germany. Let me warn you that Germany will always want to reach out to the Russians through the heads of Central European countries," the Polish prime minister was quoted as saying during the meeting.

Morawiecki, in a reminder to Kyiv, said that his country has been hosting several million of Ukrainians on its soil who have fled Russia's brutal war as he propelled anti-Germanic rhetoric.

"It was the Poles who welcomed the Ukrainians; it was we who helped the most when the Germans considered sending 5,000 helmets to besieged Kyiv; you should not forget this, President Zelenskyy," Morawiecki was quoted as saying.

Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish President Andrzej Duda. Credit: AP

Ukraine-Germany domestic weapons manufacturing alliance

The trade of barbs came in the backdrop of German defence companies setting up local production facilities in Ukraine for arms maintenance, paving the way for the domestic replenishment of the exhausted weaponry for the war-battered nation in a first. Germany’s Federal Cartel Office, in a statement, announced a joint venture between the German arms maker Rheinmetall, and the Ukrainian Defense Industry.

"The goal of the [defence alliance] goal is to boost co-production and cooperation to strengthen Ukraine and our partners,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. "This is a good time and place to create a large military hub," Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said in a statement. "Ukraine is ready to offer special conditions to companies willing to develop defence production together with our country," he continued to add.

Berlin is also ready to supply Ukraine with the long-range Taurus KEPD-350 missile, the most modern weapon system in use by Bundeswehr, the German military. The missiles that can be used to attack deep inside the Russian territory, boast a range of up to 1,170 kilometres per hour (727 miles per hour), the speed of sound making them impossible to be detected by the radar systems.