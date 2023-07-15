Former British Premier Boris Johnson amplified Ukraine's consistent call for a NATO membership, demanding the military alliance to draw up a definite timetable after failing to do so at this week's futile summit in Lithuania. Penning his thoughts in his weekly column in the Daily Mail, the ex-PM empathized with Volodymyr Zelenskyy for no longer being able to "conceal" his frustration over NATO's reluctance.

Johnson rebuked NATO for displaying “mealy mouthed procrastination," and noted that it was “no wonder” to witness Zelenskyy tweet about how "unprecedented and absurd” it was that the bloc could not come up with a plan to allow Kyiv's entry at some point in the future.

“That is madness. Throughout this war there has been a western tendency to make the same mistake, over and over again: to overestimate Putin, and to underestimate Ukraine," he wrote.

Johnson demands assurance from NATO

The 59-year-old insisted that no other country requires the membership more than Ukraine from NATO, which failed to put out a word of assurance to the nation ravaged by war. “No country is in greater need of Nato membership. All the alliance needed to do was to set out a timetable – not for instant membership; that makes no sense as long as the war is live – but for membership as soon as victory is won," he continued.

"All we needed was words to the effect that accession could begin as soon as the war was over, on the understanding that this could be as early as next year," he said, adding that doing so would have sent out the "right message" to Ukrainians on the frontline.

Johnson's feature comes after Tuesday's joint declaration by NATO nations which did not mention the pathway that Ukraine needs to take in order to join the alliance. “It seems there is no readiness either to invite Ukraine to NATO or to make it a member of the alliance,” an infuriated Zelenskyy said after the summit wrapped up in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.