Ahead Of A Grim Winter, Ukraine Finds Warmth In US’ $55 Million Heating Package

The United States on Thursday said in an official announcement that it will provide $55 million in assistance to Ukraine as the war-torn nation heads towards a harsh winter without sufficient resources. According to CNN, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said that the million-dollar package will “support repairs and maintenance of pipes and other equipment necessary to deliver heating to homes, hospitals, schools, and businesses across Ukraine."

“The new USAID assistance will directly benefit up to seven million Ukrainians in 19 regions,” the statement read.

“USAID will also provide power generators and alternative fuel sources to hospitals, centers for internally-displaced persons, and shelters for socially vulnerable citizens, helping provide Ukrainians with access to warm shelter during winter,” it added.

The package aims to assist the most war-stricken regions of Ukraine, such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhya, Mykolaiv, and Odesa.

USAID extends help to Ukraine through Energy Security Project

The USAID, which has actively come to Ukraine’s rescue since Russia’s invasion of the Slavic country, has helped it revive its energy sector. It has also given heating equipment such as pipes to restore facilities for about 22,000 Kyiv residents.

The assistance is being provided via USAID’s Energy Security Project, which is a five-year plan that aims to help Ukraine boost its energy sector, end its dependency on Russian resources, and offer its citizens affordable supplies.

The project has facilitated Ukraine in connecting its power grid with the European electricity system and exporting power to the European Union. Furthermore, USAID has helped Ukrainian farmers to yield agricultural produce, and has supported in delivering medicines to Ukrainians suffering from HIV/AIDS.

Pentagon continues to be a strong ally of Ukraine

The Biden administration has backed Ukraine since the Russian war by providing an assistance budget of $8.5 billion to Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led Ukrainian government. The financial aid has helped the Ukrainian government to run hospitals, provide pensions, and pay the salaries of frontline workers.

Just last week, the Pentagon declared to provide $1.1 billion in extra military assistance to Ukraine, which, according to an official, is a “multiyear investment” to strengthen the country’s defenses.

The United States has given $1.5 billion in humanitarian assistance since the war began on February 24, 2022.