Ahead Of Chinese President's Moscow Visit, Putin Accuses West Of Fuelling Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed the 'West' for fueling the Russia-Ukraine war by helping Ukraine with weapons and said "the West' is gambling on the fates of entire states and peoples", reported Kremlin news. Notably, this statement by the Russian President comes ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Russia visit. Further, Putin stated that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation has been striving for the global reach of activities and has sought to penetrate the Asia-Pacific, reported People's Daily. Putin has also repeated that Russia would be open to the political and diplomatic resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war crisis.

"The crisis in Ukraine, which was provoked and is being diligently fuelled by the West, is the most striking, yet not the only, manifestation of its desire to retain its international dominance and preserve the unipolar world order. It is crystal clear that NATO is striving for a global reach of activities and seeking to penetrate the Asia-Pacific," said Putin. Further, he added that there have been forces that are working constantly "to split the common Eurasian space into a network of 'exclusive clubs' and military blocs that would serve to contain our countries' development and harm their interests. This won't work".

While talking about the visit by the Chinese president to Russia, scheduled for this week, Putin shared that he had high expectations and this would be a great opportunity for Russia to meet with his "good old friend with whom we enjoy the warmest relationship". Further, he recalled Xi's 2010 visit and said: "I made acquaintance with Comrade Xi Jinping in March 2010 when he visited Moscow as head of a high-level Chinese delegation. Our first meeting was held in a very business-like and at the same time sincere and friendly atmosphere."

Russia blames the 'West' but not China

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Russian supreme leader has not only blamed the West but also appreciated China for its 'well-balanced stance' on the Ukraine crisis. The geopolitical landscape in the outside world has changed dramatically, as per the Kremlin's statement. In the statement, Putin also stressed on the "US policy of simultaneously deterring Russia and China, as well as all those who do not bend to American dictation, is getting ever more fierce and aggressive".

"Russia has been labelled an 'immediate threat' and China a 'strategic competitor," said Putin.

Putin appreciated China and said: "We welcome China's readiness to make a meaningful contribution to the settlement of the crisis. Like our friends in China, we advocate for strict compliance with the UN Charter, and respect for the norms of international law, including humanitarian law." Further, he assured that Russia has committed "to the principle of the indivisibility of security, which is being grossly violated by the NATO bloc".