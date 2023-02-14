In Pics: A Look At Devastation Caused By Russia As War In Ukraine Approaches 1 Year Mark

Quick links:
A man runs while holding supplies as a shop burns behind him, leaving plumes of smoke in the air in Ukraine’s Kharkiv during the Russian invasion.
A group of people help an elderly woman cross the Irpin River through a makeshift path after a bridge was destructed in Ukraine’s Irpin on March 5, 2022.
A woman weeps as she witnesses the heartwrenching aftermath of a rocket attack by Russian forces on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 25, 2022.
A woman walks with a flashlight turned on amid a power outage in Kyiv on December 14, 2022 as a result of Russia's attack on critical infrastructure.
Locals make tea inside a basement that was turned into a bomb shelter during Russia’s invasion in Irpin, which is situated on the outskirts of Kyiv.
A resident of Bucha sports a mask of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a Ukrainian serviceman stands behind him on top of a Russian tank that was destroyed on April 7, 2022.
26-year-old Anastasia Ohrimenko is consoled by her family members as she cries over the death of her husband Yury Styglyuk, a Ukrainian soldier who died in combat in Donetsk.
Cadets at a school in Kyiv practice using gas masks as part of their lessons which were held inside a bomb shelter on September 1, 2022.
Russian tanks destroyed by Ukrainian forces sit on a road near Ukraine’s Brovary on March 10, 2022, days after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out on February 24.