In Pics: A Look At Devastation Caused By Russia As War In Ukraine Approaches 1 Year Mark

The war between Russia and Ukraine broke out on February 24, 2022, and has since caused massive destruction. It has also claimed the lives of several civilians.

Kharkiv
1/10
Image: AP

A man runs while holding supplies as a shop burns behind him, leaving plumes of smoke in the air in Ukraine’s Kharkiv during the Russian invasion.

Irpin
2/10
Image: AP

A group of people help an elderly woman cross the Irpin River through a makeshift path after a bridge was destructed in Ukraine’s Irpin on March 5, 2022. 

Kyiv
3/10
Image: AP

A woman weeps as she witnesses the heartwrenching aftermath of a rocket attack by Russian forces on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 25, 2022.

Power outage
4/10
Image: AP

A woman walks with a flashlight turned on amid a power outage in Kyiv on December 14, 2022 as a result of Russia's attack on critical infrastructure. 

Bomb shelter
5/10
Image: AP

Locals make tea inside a basement that was turned into a bomb shelter during Russia’s invasion in Irpin, which is situated on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Vladimir Putin
6/10
Image: AP

A resident of Bucha sports a mask of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a Ukrainian serviceman stands behind him on top of a Russian tank that was destroyed on April 7, 2022. 

Anastasia Ohrimenko
7/10
Image: AP

26-year-old Anastasia Ohrimenko is consoled by her family members as she cries over the death of her husband Yury Styglyuk, a Ukrainian soldier who died in combat in Donetsk. 

Gas masks
8/10
Image: AP

Cadets at a school in Kyiv practice using gas masks as part of their lessons which were held inside a bomb shelter on September 1, 2022. 

Brovary
9/10
Image: AP

Russian tanks destroyed by Ukrainian forces sit on a road near Ukraine’s Brovary on March 10, 2022, days after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out on February 24. 

Bakhmut
10/10
Image: AP

The silhouette of Ukrainian soldiers appears in contrast to the artillery fired at Russian positions near Ukraine’s Bakhmut on November 20, 2022. 

