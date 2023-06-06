'Aid' To Ukraine Robbing Other Nations Of Their Relief Funds, Warn Swedish Rights Groups

Swedish human rights organizations on Monday, June 5 warned that many poor people in developing and underdeveloped countries globally will end up living in poverty as the funds that are earmarked to pay for other crises are being diverted to 'support' Ukraine. The world will pay a hefty price when Swedish aid is redirected towards Ukraine, the Swedish human rights groups warned, according to Sputnik. The largest funding from their total gross national income is vented out as "aid" by Sweden, the agencies noted, adding that Ukraine has become the largest recipient of the Scandinavian nation's assistance.

Sweden scraps 1% limit on GNI to be used as relief funds

Sweden has approved funds for Ukraine under the Social Democrats in 2022, the government run by the Moderates has also been at the forefront of providing the war-torn nation's largest funding to counter ongoing Russian aggression. Recently, Sweden scrapped the 1 per cent limit on the country's GNI to be used in relief efforts, sparking condemnation from the rights group. According to the Swedish government, holding Russia accountable for its violations of international law is the country's key issue and is deemed essential for justice. Swedish government believes that it has a vital role in maintaining the rules-based world order. Sweden was among 42 other states who backed International Criminal Court (ICC) to begin investigating human rights violations and war crimes under the Court’s jurisdiction in Ukraine as early as March 2022.

The former Swedish premier Magdalena Andersson had clarified during a press conference in Europe that Sweden was scrapping the doctrine of not sending arms to countries engaged in an active conflict. Instead, it will send military aid, including anti-tank launchers, helmets and body armour to Ukraine, she had announced. This was the first time that Sweden sent arms to a country involved in a conflict since the Soviet Union invaded Finland in 1939. Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen announced that Sweden was abandoning its long-standing policy of not allowing weapons to be exported to war zones. According to the government of Sweden, an estimated SEK 7 million in funding has been sent to the Office of the Prosecutor, on top of Sweden’s annual contribution to the Court of SEK 30 million to support ICC’s work to probe Russia's crimes in Ukraine. The country has been a longstanding partner of Ukraine, and in 2014 it had launched a Regional Strategy for Cooperation with Eastern Europe, the Western Balkans, and Turkey, in which Ukraine is still the biggest recipient.