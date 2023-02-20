Air Alert Issued In Kyiv & Across Most Of Ukraine As Joe Biden Makes Unannounced Visit

On Monday, Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid alert across the national capital Kyiv, as US President Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv. As the one-year anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war inches closer, Ukrainian officials issued a warning in the capital that the Russian forces can unleash a fresh set of attacks to commemorate the completion of the one year of the war, Sputnik reported. Not only this, but Kyiv has also implemented several security measures after Biden's landing.

In the midst of all this, a huge convoy of vehicles can be seen leaving the US embassy in Kyiv. Over 20 carrier vans, jeeps and other vehicles moved out from the US compound ahead of the US President’s visit to the war-stricken country. On February 24, the Russia-Ukraine war will complete its first year. According to Sputnik, Russia has launched a special military operation in Ukraine. The new military operation is being reported ahead of the visits of several international partners. As the US President made a surprise visit to Kyiv, the security measures in the war-stricken country are at an all-time high.

Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, four days ahead of the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war. On Monday, the White House released a statement from the US President, in which he reaffirmed America’s “unwavering and unflagging” commitment to Ukraine. “As the world prepares to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” the US President asserted in the Monday statement. The US President also announced that the US will provide delivery of another set of critical equipment to Kyiv. “I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments. And I will share that later this week, we will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine,” Biden said in the statement.