Air Raid Sirens Heard In Kyiv & Lviv As Russia Begins Offensive Against Ukraine | WATCH

As Russia commences its military offensive against Ukraine, air raid sirens were heard in the capital city of Kyiv on Thursday. Visuals shared on Twitter showed the sirens wailing across Kyiv as fighter jets fly over the capital. Similar air raid sirens were heard in Lviv in western Ukraine, where foreign diplomats have reportedly been moved to. Amid reports of explosions and air raid sirens in cities across the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law.

A civil defence siren- also commonly called an air raid siren is used to provide a mass emergency warning to the general public of approaching danger. The sirens, initially developed in World War - II to warn city dwellers of air raids, are used to warn of nuclear attacks and commonly natural destructive weather patterns such as tornadoes.

Air raid sirens in Kyiv & Lviv

Air raid sirens as refugee convoy hits traffic on outskirts of Kyiv. This is very, very real now. pic.twitter.com/XzPK7BpCqj — Max Hunder (@Max_Hunder) February 24, 2022

NOW - Air raid sirens are going off in #Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. pic.twitter.com/79VGuFbbGq — The RAGE X (@theragex) February 24, 2022

🚨 Air Raid sirens Lviv in #Ukraine. Lviv is located approx 50 miles from Poland. pic.twitter.com/ijs4Wg4IfJ — Dev Thakur (@MODIfiedDev1) February 24, 2022

Russia launches offensive on Ukraine

As President of Russia Vladimir Putin ordered the 'special' operation in Donbass region, explosion reports emerged from several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv. On-ground sources have informed Republic Media Network that two booms were heard from an apartment on Khreshatyk, Kyiv in 3 minutes.

“I have made the decision of a military operation," Putin said, as he vowed retaliation against anyone who interfered.

"Our plans (of special military operation) in Ukraine do not include occupying Ukrainian territory. We will aim at the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. Anyone who tries to interfere with us, or even more so, to create threats for our country and our people, must know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never before experienced in your history," he warned.

These statements came amid the UNSC meeting where European nations and the NATO, backed Ukraine and condemned Russia's military action. Addressing the Emergency UN Security Council meeting, UN general secretary António Guterres said, "In recent past, situations with similar events and rumors had arisen. I thought nothing serious would come out of it, I was wrong. President Putin, stop your troops from invading Ukraine. Give peace a chance".