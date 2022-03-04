Airbnb Shuts Operations In Russia & Belarus; To Help Accommodate Ukrainian Refugees

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the American home rental company Airbnb has decided to suspend its operation in Russia and Belarus. Russia is already facing severe sanctions from many countries for its unjustified attack on Ukraine, and Belarus is being accused of helping Russia in its military offensive.

The CEO of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, said that Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus. Earlier this week, Airbnb announced that it will provide up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees with free short-term housing as a result of Russia's invasion of their country. CEO Chesky informed on Twitter that Airbnb is working with the hosts to accommodate up to 100,000 migrants fleeing Ukraine for free. In order to enable long-term stays, the company will collaborate with nearby European countries.

A statement released by Airbnb suggests that Chesky has requested the governments of Poland, Romania, Germany, and Hungary for assistance in lodging migrants.

Chesky claimed that over the last decade, his company has supplied free shelter to 54,000 refugees around the world in collaboration with their hosts, the most recent of which was in response to the Afghan crisis last year, according to The Guardian. He said that in a worldwide humanitarian situation like this, everyone should ask how they can help. He also said that they provide shelter for millions of people every night all around the world, which is one way Airbnb can help. Chesky and his co-founders stated they would also donate some of their personal funds to the initiative.

Sanctions on Russia

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden placed fresh sanctions on eight Russian elite members and their families on Thursday, March 3, including Dmitry Peskov, who is Vladimir Putin's press secretary, 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members and close acquaintances were also denied visas by the US.

As a result of the large-scale war in Ukraine, the US and several countries in the European Union have imposed a series of sanctions against Russia. These sanctions will prevent Moscow from accessing its global reserves worth hundreds of billions of dollars, as well as cutting off its oil and natural gas income.

