Alexey Navalny Compares Recruitment Of Russian Prisoners In Ukraine To 'Suicide Squad'

Kremlin critic and opposition leader Alexey Navalny has slammed the alleged recruitment of Russian prisoners to fight in Ukraine, saying it is "kind of like in Suicide Squad" while referring to DC comic's superhero film.

As he remains jailed, the Kremlin critic inquired what an army made of "murderers, robbers, brigands" could achieve in combat, comparing the strategy to the plot of the DC Comic's flick. The movie's plot revolves around imprisoned supervillains who are signed up by the US government to carry out secret, likely deadly, operations.

Putin trying to smear hundreds of thousands of people in 'criminal war': Navalny

Navalny's accusations came after footage appeared to show an ally of Putin offering pardons to Russian prisoners if they agreed to fight with the private military company 'Wagner Group'. Sharing the video on Twitter while he remains jailed, the Kremlin critic accused Vladimir Putin of trying to “smear hundreds of thousands of people” in a “criminal war” after the Russian president announced a partial mobilization.

1/16 As an inmate of a maximum-security prison, I too would like to give my opinion on the recruitment of criminals for the war. pic.twitter.com/FYqsvtBApe — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) September 20, 2022

The leaked video shared by Navalny shows a man believed to be Yevgeny Prigozhin, the alleged head of the Wagner Group, speaking to a large group in the outdoor area of a prison in Yoshkar-Ola in western Russia. The video also shows the man warning the group of prisoners that they will be killed if they desert.

The Wagner Group is a Russian private military company owned and funded by Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and close confidant of Putin. According to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the group's operations are "deeply intertwined" with the Russian military and the Russian intelligence community.

Navalny's take on Russia's partial mobilization

Appearing in court via video link, the jailed Kremlin critic shared his opinion that partial mobilization will lead to a “massive tragedy” during one of his video statements.

“This will result in a massive tragedy," claimed Navalny while accusing Putin that in order to "keep his personal power, Putin went into a neighbouring country, killed people there and is now sending a huge quantity of Russian citizens into this war.”

Navalny has long been outspoken against President Putin and is serving more than a decade in prison after he was found guilty of large-scale fraud and contempt of court.