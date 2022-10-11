'All Targets Hit': Russian Defence Ministry Informs Putin After Strikes On Ukraine's Kyiv

The Russian Defence Ministry on Monday confirmed that the recent strikes on multiple locations in Ukraine were directed by President Vladimir Putin and said, "it has achieved all the targets".

According to a report by Russian news agency TASS, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov informed the President about the "success of the mission" that killed at least 19 people in Ukraine's national capital, Kyiv. As per the spokesman, the military used high-precision long-range weapons to target the Ukrainian army and its units -- a claim refuted by the war-embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In video footage, the Ministry also showed how it launched high-precision missiles to target Ukraine.

"Today, the Russian armed forces have inflicted a massive strike with high-precision long-range weapons on the objects of the military control, communications and energy systems of Ukraine. The target of the strike has been achieved. All assigned objects are hit," the news agency quoted Konashenkov as saying.

On Monday, President Putin said that the attack was in response to the recent "Ukrainian raid" on the Crimean Bridge. He claimed the war-embattled Ukraine behind the attack and branded it as a "terrorist state". "There’s no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of the critically important civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation," Putin said during a meeting with the chairman of the country's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin. "And the authors, perpetrators, and those who ordered it are the special services of Ukraine," he added.

Putin warns of more Russian air strikes

Notably, the critical remarks from the Russian head came as the Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to Russia in its faltering war in Ukraine, was hit a day by a truck explosion. This resulted in a temporary halt of roadways, rail lines and vital supply routes for the Kremlin’s forces. Though Ukraine did not confirm it was behind the attack, several officials including one from presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak, said the blast was just "the beginning".

Further, Putin warned to raid the country with similar attacks if it continues to hit the Russian territories. "If attempts continue to carry out terror attacks on our territory, Russia’s responses will be tough and by their scope correspond to the level of threats created for the Russian Federation," the head of state said at a meeting with members of Russia’s Security Council after the Russia forces launched a brutal attack on Kyiv.

