All You Need To Know About Kinzhal Hypersonic Missile As Russia Ramps Up Its Production

Russia's state defense corporation Rostec has announced an increase in production of their Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missiles, according to a recent report by Interfax. Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov revealed in an interview with Zvezda Plus TV channel that the missiles have been in production for quite some time, but initially, the demand was not high enough to warrant large-scale production. Chemezov stated that the situation has since changed, and as a result, Rostec has decided to increase production of the Kinzhal missiles. The exact quantity of the missiles that will be produced has not been specified.

This decision comes at a time when the Russia-Ukraine war is intensifying. The Kinzhal missile, which has a reported speed of Mach 10, has been touted by Russian officials as a game-changer in modern warfare due to its ability to overcome enemy defenses. The missile was first introduced into service in 2018 and has been tested extensively in recent years.

All you need to know about Kh-47M2 Kinzhal

The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, also known as the Dagger, is a hypersonic air-launched missile developed by Russia. It is capable of delivering nuclear payload. It was first publicly revealed in 2018 by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual address to the Federal Assembly. The missile is designed to be carried by the Russian Air Force's MiG-31K interceptor aircraft, which can travel at high altitudes and speeds of up to Mach 2.83. The Kinzhal missile itself is reportedly capable of reaching speeds of up to Mach 10, which is roughly ten times the speed of sound, and has a range of up to 2,000 km.

The missile uses a "bouncing" flight path to evade enemy defenses, and its maneuverability and speed make it difficult to intercept. It is reportedly capable of carrying a nuclear or conventional warhead, and its speed and precision make it an effective tool for attacking enemy ships, ground targets, and other high-priority targets. The development of the Kinzhal missile is part of Russia's ongoing modernization of its armed forces, and the missile has been tested extensively in recent years.

According to Russian officials, the Kinzhal is now operational and is currently deployed with the Russian Air Force. The deployment of the Kinzhal missile has been a source of concern for some Western countries, as it represents a significant advancement in hypersonic missile technology and could potentially change the balance of power in certain regions. However, Russian officials have emphasized that the missile is purely defensive in nature and is intended to deter potential aggressors rather than initiate a conflict.

What is its goal?

The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal was developed by Russia as part of its ongoing modernization and enhancement of its military capabilities. The missile is intended to serve as a high-precision, high-speed weapon that can effectively penetrate modern enemy defenses, including missile defense systems, and strike key targets. The development of the Kinzhal missile is part of Russia's broader strategy of maintaining a strong and effective nuclear deterrent in the face of perceived threats from other countries, particularly the United States and NATO. Russia sees the development of advanced weapons systems like the Kinzhal missile as necessary to counter what it perceives as a growing threat from the West.

From a strategic perspective, the Kinzhal missile serves several important purposes for Russia. First, it provides a credible means of striking enemy targets at long ranges, allowing Russian forces to project power beyond its borders and deter potential adversaries. The missile's hypersonic speed and maneuverability also make it difficult to intercept, which enhances its ability to penetrate modern missile defense systems.

Second, the Kinzhal missile is designed to be carried by the MiG-31K interceptor aircraft, which is a specialized high-altitude and high-speed aircraft that can cover large distances quickly. This combination of missile and aircraft enables Russian forces to launch strikes from a safe distance, minimizing the risk of retaliation or counterattack. Finally, the development and deployment of the Kinzhal missile are intended to enhance Russia's status as a major military power, particularly in comparison to the United States and other Western nations. By demonstrating its ability to develop and deploy advanced weapons systems like the Kinzhal, Russia seeks to assert its global influence and maintain its position as a major player on the world stage.