In a recent update to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the situation has intensified as the anti-government-controlled territory accused the Ukraine government of launching attacks and bringing the fight back. According to the Republic Media Network's ground report, the shelling was constantly observed for the last 24 hours and several civilian buildings were hit.

Journalist Patrick Lancaster, reporting from centre of Donetsk, one of the major cities of the anti-government controlled territory in the Ukraine war zone, informed, "The anti-government controlled territory holds totally different sentiments as what is observed in the Western part of the country. People here are upset with the Ukraine government and hoping for help from the Russian government."

The crisis is not yet over but in fact, is escalating as there is constant shelling observed from 8 km of frontline site. It is learned that the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine hope that Russia recognizes this, helping to stop the war.

Russia's State Duma had appealed to President Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of the so-called DPR and LPR in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

While on Thursday, the US told the UN Security Council that as per the information available with them, about 150,000 Russian forces are amassed around Ukraine's borders and are preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in the following days.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

If the conflict intensifies, there is a risk of further deterioration of US-Russia relations and if Russia expands its presence in Ukraine or into NATO countries, there will be greater escalation. Russia’s actions have raised wider concerns about its intentions elsewhere in Eastern Europe, and a Russian incursion into a NATO country would solicit a response from the United States as a NATO ally.

The conflict has heightened tensions in Russia's relations with both the United States and Europe, complicating the prospects for cooperation elsewhere including on issues of terrorism, arms control, and a political solution in Syria.

Previously, separatist authorities in the Luhansk region reported an increase in Ukrainian shelling along the tense line of contact, describing it as a “large-scale provocation".

Separatist official Rodion Miroshnik said that rebel forces have returned the fire, AP reported. On the other hand, the Ukraine military said it had not fired back after its forces were shelled. They said the shells also hit a kindergarten, wounding two civilians, as per PTI.

(Image: AP)