As two Mayors from two different cities of Ukraine, Melitopol and Dniprorunde were kidnapped by the Russian forces, the ambassadors from different countries have strongly condemned it. British Embassy in Kyiv shared a post on Twitter stating that the ambassadors of the UK, US, Canada, EU and Japan are all jointly condemning the abduction of the Mayors of Melitopol and Dniprorudne by Russian occupying forces. It further stated that this is another escalation of the invasion and part of a disturbing trend in which civilian political figures are being targeted.

The British Embassy also stated that the ambassadors demand that all elected officials kidnapped by the Russian occupation forces be released immediately and also urged that Russia cease its illegal and desperate attempts to subvert democracy in Ukraine. The UK has strongly opposed Russia for their actions in Ukraine and has imposed severe sanctions on Russia.

'Mayor's kidnapping is a war crime'

This comes as the Russian military abducted the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov in southern Ukraine on Friday, March 11. Ukrainian parliament suggests that around 10 occupiers kidnapped Fedorov. Then, on March 13, Yevhen Matveyev, who is the mayor of Dniprorudne was kidnapped in the Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Russian invaders are failing to get local support in Ukraine, therefore they are resorting to terror. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the mayor's kidnapping is a war crime under the Geneva Convention and its Additional Protocols, which make it illegal to kidnap civilians.

Earlier Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the conflict in Ukraine with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett asked for his assistance in releasing the mayor of Melitopol. Ukraine's Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin claimed on Sunday that the country is considering certain measures to free Ivan Fedorov from Russian detention, Pravda.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko expressed concern that he is a target

Meanwhile, after the abduction of Dniprorudne's Mayor, Yevhen Matveyev by Russian forces, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko expressed concern that he is a target of the Russian military. Klitschko said on CNN that he is concerned about being a target of Russian soldiers, claiming that at the moment, every Ukrainian is a target.

Image: @DmytroKuleba/Twitter/ @ua_parliament/Twitter