American Ambassador Visits Jailed Reporter Evan Gershkovich In Russia's Prison

US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy on September 15, visited American reporter Evan Gershkovich on Friday who has been jailed in Moscow for the alleged espionage charges, US Embassy in Moscow said in an online statement. The ambassador's visit came days after the imprisoned reporter's father and sister appeared at the United Nation’s headquarters in New York and appealed for pressurizing Russia into releasing Gershkovich.

The 31-year-old American reporter for the newspaper Wall Street Journal was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg in the month of March on suspicion of espionage. He was on a reporting project when Russia's Security Service FSB held him for spying on the military-industrial complex. Tracy met Gershkovich at Moscow’s Lefortovo pre-trial detention centre. The details of their conversation were not disclosed. A court in Moscow, last month, extended the American reporter's detention until the end of November. In a statement, Russia’s Federal Security Service said that Gershkovich was indulged in espionage activity, “acting on the instructions of the American side."

Gershkovich gathered 'state secret': FSB

The FSB noted that he "collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.” The American reporter became the first to have espionage charges slapped on him inside Moscow since September 1986 amid the ongoing hostilities between Ukraine and Russia. Gershkovich and his employer denied the spying allegation, emphasizing that he was, in fact, wrongfully detained. Gershkovich's trial happened behind closed doors shrouded in secrecy.

US President Joe Biden urged Moscow to release Wall Street Journal reporter when asked to comment on the arrest of Gershkovich. "Let him go," Biden reportedly said, after the Federal Security Service of Russia FSB accused the American press worker of trying to obtain classified information. Gershkovich's employer said that it “vehemently denies” the charges, adding that he was in Russia on assignment amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. When asked if he would expel Russian diplomats or journalists as a retaliatory measure, Biden said: “That’s not the plan right now.” Biden's White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre trashed the charges brought against the US citizens in Russia calling it “unacceptable."