American Basketball Star Brittney Griner Convicted On Drug Charges In Russia

American basketball star Brittney Griner has been convicted in a Russian court of smuggling drugs. The judge at her trial on Thursday ruled that she illegally brought drugs to Russia. She has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Griner was arrested on February 17 at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She had admitted in court that she possessed the canisters, but said she had no criminal intent and said their presence in her luggage was due to hasty packing.

Judge Anna Sotnikova said that the duration player served in custody would count toward the sentence. According to AP, Griner responded to the verdict with little emotion with a blank stare on her face.

The 31-year-old is a two-time US Olympic winner and an eight-time all-star with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.

Earlier in the session, Griner made an emotional final appeal to the court for leniency. The basketball player said she had no intention to break the law by bringing vape cartridges with cannabis oil when she flew to Moscow to play basketball in the city of Yekaterinburg in February.

Prosecutors had pressed that Griner packed the cannabis oil intentionally, and asked the court to hand Briner a penalty in addition to the prison sentence. Earlier, the US had designated Griner as "wrongfully detained".

"I want to apologize to my teammates, my club, my fans and the city of Yekat (Yekaterinburg) for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought on them," Griner said.

