Adding to a flurry of sanctions on Moscow, American Express has announced to end all cooperation with sanctioned Russian banks. Termination of the credit card service comes in view of the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine and a full-fledged declaration of war by Vladimir Putin, on the pretext of 'special military operation'.

Several countries, quintessentially Western allies and NATO member states, have moved motions to block selected Russian banks and oligarchs from the SWIFT payment system ever since the war in Ukraine began.

Subsequently, many multinational entities namely Mastercard and Visa sought to distance themselves from engaging in businesses with Moscow.

"Since the beginning of this crisis (Russia-Ukraine standoff), we have been complying with the US and international sanctions, which has resulted in us halting relationships with impacted bank partners in Russia, and we will continue to comply with all relevant laws as the situation evolves," said American Express CEO Stephen Squeri in a memo to employees.

"As many of you, I am shocked and saddened by the crisis unfolding in Ukraine, and recognise that some of our colleagues, customers, their families and loves ones, have been affected by the devastating human suffering we have been witnessing. I want to share what we are doing as a company in response to this crisis," the memo continued.

Further, the American Express CEO's statement stated, "Cyber security is another key area of focus for us. American Express is taking all necessary steps to detect, prevent and respond to any malicious activity through our layered defences."

Subsequent to numerous sanctions on Russia, American oil company Exxon Mobil announced the termination of its operations and businesses and investments in Russian projects, inclusive of large entities in Sakhalin.

Sanctions on Russia

As Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine began on February 24 and its troops inched closer to taking over the capital city of Kyiv, the international community, especially the West, announced a flurry of sanctions.

After Russian forces barged into Ukraine's territory on the orders of Putin and subsequent sanctions levied by Joe Biden, the Russian felt the effects of the war as its stocks crashed by a notable 33% on the first day itself. By forcing the Russian markets to falter and the ruble value to deflate, the White House made Russians admit recent sanctions are 'a big deal'.

It is pertinent to note that imposing sanctions is one of the most powerful security weapons at the disposal of the US and its partners when it comes to influencing a country that is not an ally.

Here is a list of sanctions on Moscow as Putin refuses to withdraw his forces from Ukraine.