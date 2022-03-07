Adding to a flurry of sanctions on Moscow, on Sunday American Express has announced to end all cooperation with sanctioned Russian banks and Belarus owing to military advancements in Ukraine. Termination of the credit card service comes in view of the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine and a full-fledged declaration of war by Vladimir Putin, on the pretext of 'special military operation'.

Several countries, quintessentially Western allies and NATO member states have moved motions to block selected Russian banks and oligarchs from the SWIFT payment system ever since the war in Ukraine began.

Subsequently, many multinational entities namely Mastercard and Visa sought to distance themselves from engaging in businesses with Moscow.

"American Express cards will no longer work at ATMs in Russia"

"In light of Russia's ongoing, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia. As a result, globally issued American Express cards will no longer work at merchants or ATMs in Russia," American Express said in a statement.

"Additionally, cards issued locally in Russia by Russian bank will no longer work outside of the country on the American Express global network. We are also terminating all business operations in Belarus," it added.

American Express CEO Stephen Squeri, in a memo to employees, had previously explained that the Russian-led invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demands that the entity aligns with its principles and rationale of services. Also, the ban comes a day after Mastercard announced to have suspended network services across Russia pertaining to its military advancements in Ukraine.

Further, the American Express CEO's statement had stated, "Cyber security is another key area of focus for us. American Express is taking all necessary steps to detect, prevent and respond to any malicious activity through our layered defences."

While Russia's state-affiliated banking company has said that the ban of Mastercard and American Express will not affect the use of cards issued by Russia's Sberbank, Mastercard on Saturday stated, "This decision flows from our recent action to block multiple financial institutions from the Mastercard payment network, as required by regulators globally."