Amid Grim Circumstances, Ukraine Hopes To Swap Azovstal Steel Mill Troops For Russian POWs

Ukrainian servicemen ride atop a tank in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine, waving a flag with the words "Glory to Ukraine" and "Death to the Enemies" written in Ukrainian.
Ukrainian women protest in front of the Chinese consulate in Kyiv, Ukraine. Wives and mothers of Mariupol defenders have appealed to Turkish President and Chinese President to help Ukrainians.
More than 260 Ukrainian fighters have been evacuated from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and transferred to Russian-controlled territory.
Buses carrying Ukrainian personnel evacuated from besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel mill travel to a prison in Olyonivka, territory administered by Donetsk People's Republic, backed by Russian APCs.
Ukrainian military wait in a bus after being evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel mill, outside a prison in Olyonivka, in the Donetsk People's Republic's territory.
Several buses were seen leaving the steel mill on May 17, accompanied by Russian military vehicles.
Residents in Mariupol, in the Donetsk People's Republic's government area in eastern Ukraine, walk past Russian military vehicles on Tuesday.
A Russian military aircraft hovers above vehicles carrying Ukrainian servicemen fleeing the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel mill on their way to a prison in Olyonivka, Donetsk region.
