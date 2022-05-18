Last Updated:

Amid Grim Circumstances, Ukraine Hopes To Swap Azovstal Steel Mill Troops For Russian POWs

Ukrainian fighters were taken from Mariupol to a former penal colony in enemy territory in the hope of being exchanged for Russian prisoners of war.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Image: AP
1/9
Image: AP

Ukrainian servicemen ride atop a tank in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine, waving a flag with the words "Glory to Ukraine" and "Death to the Enemies" written in Ukrainian.

Image: AP
2/9
Image: AP

Ukrainian women protest in front of the Chinese consulate in Kyiv, Ukraine. Wives and mothers of Mariupol defenders have appealed to Turkish President and Chinese President to help Ukrainians.

Image: AP
3/9
Image: AP

More than 260 Ukrainian fighters have been evacuated from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and transferred to Russian-controlled territory.

Image: AP
4/9
Image: AP

Buses carrying Ukrainian personnel evacuated from besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel mill travel to a prison in Olyonivka, territory administered by Donetsk People's Republic, backed by Russian APCs.

Image: AP
5/9
Image: AP

Ukrainian military wait in a bus after being evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel mill, outside a prison in Olyonivka, in the Donetsk People's Republic's territory.

Image: AP
6/9
Image: AP

Several buses were seen leaving the steel mill on May 17, accompanied by Russian military vehicles.

Image: AP
7/9
Image: AP

Residents in Mariupol, in the Donetsk People's Republic's government area in eastern Ukraine, walk past Russian military vehicles on Tuesday.

Image: AP
8/9
Image: AP

A Russian military aircraft hovers above vehicles carrying Ukrainian servicemen fleeing the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel mill on their way to a prison in Olyonivka, Donetsk region.

Image: AP
9/9
Image: AP

Buses transporting Ukrainian servicemen evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel mill ride beside Russian APCs to a prison in Olyonivka, Donetsk People's Republic territory in Ukraine.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Ukraine, Azovstal, Russia
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
As Russia tries to salvage a war gone awry, here are few stills of the crisis-torn Ukraine

As Russia tries to salvage a war gone awry, here are few stills of the crisis-torn Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian troops withdraw from Kharkiv as civilians yearn for normalcy

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian troops withdraw from Kharkiv as civilians yearn for normalcy