Amid Ongoing War, Olaf Scholz Delays Supply Of German Tanks To Aid Ukraine

Despite pressure from several top officials, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is delaying a final decision on whether to provide Ukraine with high-end tanks for its ongoing war against Russia, POLITICO reported citing people familiar with the matter. Around 100 tanks would be involved in the plan, which was backed by Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. The development comes as Berlin and other Western capitals are largely accepting that Russia's conflict in Ukraine could continue for months or years, and Kyiv has made direct demands for such equipment.

Initially, a decision on the matter was anticipated this week. However, it is now uncertain as Germany's Social Democrat chancellor argues that before supplying such significant military weapons, Germany should first find a common position with Western allies on the issue, according to officials. On April 6, Chancellor Scholz said at the German parliament that the country is "putting everything in action that's right and sensible." Scholz went on to say that it was critical for him to coordinate with European Union (EU) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) partners to ensure that everyone provides the same level of military support to Ukraine and that no one, including Germany, is racing ahead.

NATO foreign ministers discuss military help for Ukraine

"I believe that taking a special role and following a special path on this issue would be a grave mistake for Germany," Scholz remarked, as per POLITICO. During their meeting in Brussels earlier this week, NATO foreign ministers discussed military help for Ukraine but did not provide any specifics on tank deliveries. Despite Berlin's historic decision in February to provide anti-tank and air defence missiles to Ukraine, German officials had ruled out delivering more complex Western military equipment like tanks to Kyiv, claiming that training Ukrainian forces to use them would take weeks or months.

Army warehouses short of weapons: Germany

The coalition partners, the Greens and the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP), have reacted strongly to the German chancellor's refusal to provide tanks to Ukraine. However, cabinet members have so far refrained from criticising publically. Earlier this week, the German Foreign Minister said that his country's army warehouses have very less weapons remaining to send to Ukraine, hence, supplying weaponry and ammunition in the near future may be difficult. Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that providing weapons to Ukraine will be the strongest sanctions against Russia of all possible ones.

