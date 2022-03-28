Amid Ravaging War, Russia Warns Ukraine Of Consequences As Zelenskyy's Troops Bomb Donetsk

In response to a counteroffensive mounted by the Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region, Russia has warned of the consequences of the artillery shelling by Ukrainian armed forces in the central part of the conflict-hit area. Ammunitions were deployed into the courtyard of residential buildings, as depicted in the video accessed by Republic TV.

It is pertinent to mention here that over the past few days, the Russian troops have escalated their military aggression in the Donetsk region. This also comes in the backdrop of the referendum released on March 27, seeking the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) to be incorporated as a part of Russia. The integration of LPR and DPR into Russia has been a long-standing demand for creating a buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia.

The Interior Ministry of Ukraine, meanwhile, noted that the Russian military deployed prohibited cluster ammunition containers of the type "Tornado-S" on the residential sector of Krasnogorovka, Donetsk region. "The enemy fired from Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers at a residential neighbourhood of Krasnohorivka. Russian troops used banned cluster munitions. The munitions fell in the middle of the streets of the private sector. Currently, the police have surrounded the dangerous area," the ministry revealed in a statement.

Demands for LPR, DPR to be integrated into Russia

A separatist leader in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine on March 27, stated that a referendum may soon be held regarding the separatist regions joining Russia. The announcement comes just days after the Russian-backed Luhansk People's Republic militia in the eastern flank of Donbass, gained control of the government facilities in Rubizhne city. People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) announced on their Telegram channel that "the flag of the (LPR) is flying here now. This means for the local residents that, if the war has not ended yet, then it is in its final stages.”

Notably, Luhansk is one of two rebel territories backed by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to be declared an independent nation. Prior to the invasion, the parts of both the regions were are controlled by Ukraine whereas the pro-Moscow rebels and the Russian forces have been able to seize the territories that have been pivotal to the latest escalation of the war in Ukraine. Putin had recognized the independence of two breakaway regions and had ordered military forces to deploy.