Amid Ravaging War, Ukraine Dy PM Informs Humanitarian Corridors Not To Open For 2 Days

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Monday, April 18 announced that the humanitarian corridors will not open in Ukraine for two consecutive days since Russian forces intensified their offensive in a bid to take control of the besieged city of Mariupol. Vereshchuk accused the invading Russian troops of bombing the humanitarian corridors. “Yesterday we had long and difficult negotiations on the corridors from Mariupol, Berdyansk, Tokmaka, Energodara,” Vereshchuk wrote in a post on Facebook. The Deputy Prime Minister further added, “In violation of international humanitarian law, Russian occupiers do not stop blocking and shelling of humanitarian routes.”

“For safety reasons, a decision was made today not to open humanitarian corridors. We will make all our efforts to make the humanitarian corridors work again as soon as possible,” said Iryna Vereshchuk.

Condemning the Russians for targeting the humanitarian corridors, the Amnesty rights group urged that the civilians whose dwellings have been shelled and destroyed, and those fleeing for their lives must be granted access to safe passage. An estimated 1.7 million have crossed Ukraine's borders into neighbouring EU nations in what the United Nations calls Europe's largest refugee crisis ever since World War II. Russian forces’ onslaught on civilian populations and wanton destruction of the civilian infrastructure violates the Geneva Conventions and international human rights law and must cease, the rights group asserted.

Ukrainian officials demand provision of safe evacuation routes

"At a bare minimum, safe evacuation routes must be provided and yet, to date, many such corridors have proven both unreliable and dangerous," it demanded. Ukraine and Russia agreed to establish a humanitarian corridor on March 3 eyeing the safe evacuation of civilians and the supply of humanitarian aid, but implementation to date has not been limited, added the rights group. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have stated that civilians fleeing the besieged city of Mariupol came under Russian shelling despite the ceasefire agreement. In various Telegram posts, they asserted that at least two attempts to open up routes for civilians have since failed as fighting rages on with incessant shellings across several significant cities. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko on Twitter accused the Russian forces of “violating” the humanitarian ceasefire and bombing the fleeing civilians. “Eight trucks plus 30 buses ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Mariupol and to [evacuate] civilians to Zaporizhzhia. Pressure on Russia MUST step up to make it uphold its commitments,” Nikolenko stated.