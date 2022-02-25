Amid Russia-Ukraine War, A Batch Of Indian Students Evacuated From Chernivtsi Via Bus

In a major step in the evacuation of Indians from Russia-invaded Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs set up Camp Offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns on Friday. Additional Russian-speaking officials have been sent to these Camp Offices, to assist Indian nationals who reach these cities and are facilitating their departure from Ukraine through adjoining border crossings.

Sources say that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to the Foreign Ministers of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania regarding the safe return of Indian students. The four countries have agreed to help in the evacuation of Indian students. They will allow Indian citizens to come into their borders without visas, allow them to stay and from there help India bring back its citizens to Delhi. The government will send its airlines through these countries to bring back its citizens to India.

The first batch of Indian students leave Chernivtsi for the Ukraine / Romania border

The first batch of Indian students has left Chernivtsi. These students have left in buses bearing the Indian flag and a poster that reads 'Indian students on board'. These students are being taken to the Romanian capital Bucharest, which is at a distance of 500 kilometres from the Ukrainian-Romanian border. It takes anywhere between seven to nine hours to cover the distance by road.

Notably, Air India is planning to operate two flights to the Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to a Russian military offensive.

Helpline numbers for Indians stranded in Ukraine:

Indian Embassy's 24-hour emergency helpline:

Phone: +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 and 1800118797 (toll free), 380 997300428, 8380 997300483,

CCS meet likely on Saturday

As the evacuation efforts continue, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is likely to meet on Saturday. The meeting on Saturday will be the second meeting in a span of three days, the first was held on Thursday. Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal are part of the key panel.

Meanwhile, Russia has launched a full-blown attack on Ukraine, with Russian forces entering the Obolon district in Kyiv on Friday. Republic TV has learnt that the Ukraine forces are putting up a tough fight against their Russian counterparts in the region, which is less than 10 km away from Central Kyiv- the government’s seat of power. Reports say, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been moved to a bunker, and in the latest update, he has called on Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks.

According to state-run media Sputnik, Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine.