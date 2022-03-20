Amid Russia-Ukraine War, Belgium Delays Plans To Scrap Nuclear Energy Fearing Inflation

Belgium has delayed its plan to scrap nuclear energy in 2025, spooked by the huge rise in energy prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In a Twitter statement, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that the plan to phase out nuclear energy was now delayed by a decade with the government agreeing to extend the operation of the Doul 4 reactor and Tianj 3 until 2035. In total, the western Ukrainian country operates two nuclear power plants with seven reactors.

"The federal government has decided to take the necessary steps to extend the life of two nuclear reactors by ten years. At the same time, we are accelerating the transition to renewables, the best path to our energy independence." Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a statement.

"This extension will strengthen our country's independence from fossil fuels in a turbulent geopolitical environment," he added. Notably, European Union has called its members to end their dependency on Russian fuel.

EU to phase out Russian fuel

This comes as the European Union (EU) announced plans to phase out Russian fuel imports to the bloc. As the Russian invasion of the ex-soviet state continued for the third week, heads of government from the 27 EU member states gathered at Versailles Palace to discuss tougher sanctions on Moscow. On Friday, March 11, a report by Daily Mail stated that the bloc has agreed to collectively rearm and phase out Russian gas, oil and coal "as soon as possible".

Labelling the ongoing war in Ukraine as "a tectonic shift in European history", the leaders asked European countries to save energy.

"Reducing the energy consumption ... by 450 million Europeans makes a big chunk," European Commission President Ursula von dey Leyen said. It is worth noting that Europe was already facing a tricky test before the Russian invasion due to skyrocketing prices and a fuel shortage.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, Switzerland has said that it was ready to mediate or to hold negotiations. This was stated by the president of the confederation, Ignazio Cassis, speaking at a rally in Bern under the slogan "Solidarity with Ukraine, stop the war!" Russian troops continue to close on Kyiv with Lviv becoming the latest city to be targetted by the "invaders".

(Image: AP)